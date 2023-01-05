Dermot Gallagher delivers Rangers vs Celtic penalty verdict

Dermot Gallagher has backed referee John Beaton over his decision to award Rangers a penalty during Monday’s Derby Showdown against Celtic.

Defender Carl Starfelt was penalized for diving in on Fashion Sakala and Whistler Beaton pointed straight to the spot.

On the decision, Sky Sports Ref Watch pundit Gallagher said: “He slides in and goes to ground and when you go to ground like that you have to win the ball.

“He doesn’t win the ball and as Fashion Sakala comes back he just catches his back leg and brings him down.

“And I think he knows he’s done it because if you watch Carl Starfelt he actually gives himself up as much to say ‘What have I done?’

Former Cardiff City star Jay Bothroyd was also in the studio and he added: “That’s an obvious penalty. If you go to ground in the penalty area you need to win the ball or at least get a touch on the ball to change the direction but he hasn’t Touched the ball, he’s lunged in and it’s the correction decision.”

Interestingly, Gallagher was not quizzed on whether Celtic should have been awarded a penalty for a handball by Connor Goldson.

Referee Beaton played on after Goldson appeared to stop Starfelt’s goal-ward effort with his hand or even both hands during the Hoops’ 2-2 draw with Rangers.

The shot came from close range and Goldson’s hands initially appeared to be in front of his face before rising after the ball spun up.

VAR Assistant Willie Collum studied the incident but did not offer Beaton the chance to take a second look on the pitchside monitor.

And former referee Stuart Dougal believes Collum was right not to intervene in Celtic’s penalty claim at Ibrox.

Dougal told BBC Scotland: “The current laws at the moment are: ‘Did the player make himself unnaturally bigger? Has there actually been a handball?’ If you’re a Celtic fan I’m sure you’re going to claim, ‘Yeah, I can see a little nick there’.

“If it does, where is it hitting? It looks as if it’s going to hit his head, so he’s not making his body unnaturally bigger. Another key factor here is, are his hands out with his body? Well.

“The distance between the two players is something else that VAR and the referee would take into consideration.

“And is it conclusive that there is actually a handball where the hands are above the shoulder or beyond?

“When you take them all together, I’ll let other people make up their mind whether they would give a penalty or not.

“The reason VAR didn’t get involved in it is that they don’t see a clear and obvious error.

“If you think that was a handball because the hands are big and above the head, then you’re entitled to give a penalty kick. I don’t think VAR would get involved then either.

“That Refereeing decision has really got to stand whether or not the Celtic fans think it’s fair.”

The laws of the game state that a handball happens when, firstly, a player “deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball”.

The other scenario is when a player touches the ball with their hand/arm “when it has made their body unnaturally bigger”, ie. the “position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation”.

The International Football Association Board, which decides on the laws of the game, previously addressed a similar scenario in a QandA example in which a defender, who is very close to an Attacker taking a powerful shot, puts their hands towards their face in a reflex action for protection.

IFAB stated: “The referee allows play to continue as the hand/arm position was the result of the player’s natural (reflex) movement and did not make the body unnaturally bigger.”