Dermot Davitt wins the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup for the second time

Securing the overall Trophy of the 29th Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup with impressive rounds of 39 and 40 points totaling 79 was Dermot Davitt. The second time that Dermot has won the event, having captured the title in 2013.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free commented on the success of the tournament. ‘Thanks to our team at Dubai Duty Free and to Dubai Creek Golf Club and the Emirates Golf Club for the successful running of the 29th Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup. Congratulations to Dermot and to all our friends in the duty free industry for participating in this tournament and I hope to see you all next year as we celebrate our 30th anniversary.’

Ghurbax Singh (33 & 40 points) and Smurthy Thomas (22 & 22 points) were overall Local Winners in the Men’s and Ladies Divisions. Visitor Steve Flanagan taking the overall visitors Prize in the Men’s division with rounds of 41 and 37 points and Charmaine Brewer in the Ladies division with rounds of 34 and 25. Damien Fox (74 total) and Ian Walton (68 total) securing the runner-up and 2nd runner-up positions in the Overall Men’s division respectively and Linda Bowland (56 total) and Fiona Furnival (52 total) claiming the runner-up and 2nd runner-up positions in the Overall Ladies’ division respectively.

Senior Golfer categories are also up for grabs as the Overall Senior Winner (50+) was Marius Fouche with rounds of 38 and 31, our Overall Super Senior Winner (65+) was Brian King with rounds of 40 and 30 and the Overall Super Super Senior Winner (70+) with rounds of 27 and 34, was Dennis Marnane.

Gross prizes on Day 1 at the Faldo Course were Maria Vandooren in the Ladies Category and Francisco Giles in the Men’s Category. Winning Day 1’s Stableford were Jeannie Archer and Lucas Robertswith Carmel King and Peter Zehnder taking the runner-up spots.

Day 2 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club saw the Best Gross prizes taken by Barbara Foley and Michael McGinley and the Stableford was won by Sanne Smith and John Sutcliffe with Satnam Kaur and Roek Van Wieringen finishing in runner-up.

Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive competitions over both days were won by, Charmaine Brewer, Dennis Marnane, Steve Flanagan, Maria Vandooren, Richard Newman, Michael McGinley, Smurthy Thomas, Linda Bowland, Shibu Thomas and Phil Haine.

A Fantastic time had by all who attended, as we look forward to next years 30th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup.