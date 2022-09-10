Dereon Seabron signs 2-way contract with NBA’s Pelicans after showcasing improved 3-ball

Dereon Seabron has signed a 2-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After going undrafted, he was picked up by the Pelicans and put on their summer league team. There he came out of the gate struggling. After two straight games of going scoreless, Seabron’s future with the team was in question. However, they finished with a bang.

In his final 3 games, Seabron averaged almost 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and over 1 steal per game. They shot 45% from the floor and a surprising 4-8 (50% from 3pt range).

This spurt to finish off the summer league was big for Seabron, as it showed a glimpse of what he might be capable of at the NBA level. He was up to his old antics of getting serious rim pressure, filling up the stat sheet, and playing with a high motor. But he also showcased a 3-ball, which he was missing in college. If Seabron can keep Defenders honest as a consistent Threat from long range, he will be extremely hard to stop on offense.

If you’re unsure what a 2-way contract is, here is a good definition: Two-way contracts allow NBA teams to carry two extra players in addition to the 15 on their regular season roster. These players generally bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League, but remain under team control and can’t be poached by Rival franchises.

Seabron will begin the season in the G-League, but will likely be pulled up if a guard or wing gets hurt or fails to produce. He can play up to 50 games on this contract and will get paid a guaranteed salary of a little over $500,000.

You gotta be happy for Dereon Seabron. This is a kid who went through a lot growing up, was a 3-star under-recruited prospect, and is now signing an NBA contract.

And in case you Forgot what Seabron did for NC State this past season…