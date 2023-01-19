Derek Jeter’s Wife Hannah Jeter Once Made a Highly Impressive Golf Debut Which Would Leave Other Celebrities Amazed

Baseball Legend Derek Jeter in his two-decade career in the Bronx never swayed from his one agenda. That was to keep his personal life separate from his professional one. No matter what the tabloids said about him, he didn’t utter a single word. If the Rumors are considered true about his personal life, then he dated a long list of women. By the time the former Yankee hung up his cleats in 2014, he had become better at many things. One of the things he became more than good at during his career was taking a swing.

More than two years into dating the supermodel Hannah Davis, the former shortstop had apparently tried helping his partner take a swing, but not with a baseball bat.

How did Derek Jeter help Hannah Davis learn to take a swing?

Early in the year 2015, when the couple got engaged, the supermodel posted a video of her trying golf for the first time. In her early days, the model played tennis for a short time. But this was new for her. Therefore, she was not good at it.

But that doesn’t mean she didn’t try. Even though her taking a swing needed quite a practice, the outcome wasn’t so bad. Apparently, her swing got famous enough, and she didn’t like the attention that she took the Instagram post down. Or maybe she didn’t like her swing either.

Having played tennis since she was eight years old, she became an accomplished tennis player not long after. She was a Champion on the Caribbean National tennis team and played on the Caribbean Tennis Circuit. But was she playing golf right about the same time as her Beau a coincidence?

When did Jeter start playing golf?

Although the former Yankee played basketball briefly to stay in shape before getting drafted by the Yankees, he did not play any other game in the twenty years he spent in the Big Apple.

However, right after the Hall of Famer got retired, he tried his hand at golf. Therefore, when his girlfriend at the time also started playing golf, it seems like it wasn’t any coincidence. But the couple was playing together.

