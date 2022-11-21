Derek Jeter Picks this NBA Legend over LeBron James

Derek Jeter had one of the greatest careers in MLB history. He was with the New York Yankees throughout his entire 20-year career, winning accolades and creating a culture within the organization. He was the face of the franchise and a true leader in both good times and bad. Jeter won 5 World Series titles with the Yankees, was a 14-time All-Star, and won 5 Gold Glove awards.

Throughout his 20-year career, Jeter built a reputation as a competitive and driven player. Many players and fans consider Jeter to be one of the greatest of all time in the sport. Recently, Jeter weighed in on another GOAT debate stating his pick for the Greatest basketball player of all time.

Who does Derek Jeter consider the Greatest basketball player of all time?

In an Episode of the Drink Champs podcast, in which Jeter came as a guest, he was asked who he would pick between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jeter answered almost immediately and without hesitation. They said “I mean Michael is my, he’s like my big brother man so. I love LeBron, I don’t know him well. I’ve only met him a couple of times. Love him, but Michael is like a big brother to me.”

Over the past 20+ years, Jeter has developed a close bond with Jordan as a friend and brother. Jeter credits Jordan with mentoring him and teaching him about the business side of things. Along with picking MJ as the GOAT of basketball, Jeter also weighed in on his short stint as a professional baseball player. He stressed the difficulties in transitioning from one physically intensive sport to another, and how Jordan deserves credit for the things he achieved in baseball.

When did Jeter and Jordan first meet?

Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan first met when Jordan was still playing baseball. Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan met when they were playing in the Arizona Fall League, a league for promising prospects. Jeter said that after the first time they met, Jordan would always look out for him. Jeter credits Jordan for having taught him how to handle himself both on and off the field.

The two of them have maintained a close friendship over the years. Jeter has even said that he goes to Jordan for advice even now. Jeter and Jordan are two all-time greats and have built a friendship that has been mutually beneficial.

Derek Jeter has achieved a lot in his career. Do you believe he is the greatest baseball player of all time?

