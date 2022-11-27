Derek Brown’s NFL DFS Lineup Advice & Cheat Sheet: Week 12 (2022)
NFL DFS Advice & Cheat Sheet: Week 12
Sunday Main Slate
TB vs. CLE
Core Plays: Rachaad White, Mike Evans
GPP Only: Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Chubb
CIN vs. TEN
Core Plays: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks
GPP Only: Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd
HOU vs. MIA
Core Plays: Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
GPP Only: Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins
CHI vs. NYJ
Core Plays: N/A
GPP Only: Michael Carter, Garrett Wilson
ATL vs WAS
Core Plays: Terry McLaurin
GPP Only: Antonio Gibson, Drake London
DEN vs. CAR
Core Plays: N/A
GPP Only: Latavius Murray, Kendall Hinton
BAL vs. JAC
Core Plays: Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews
GPP Only: Marvin Jones, Evan Engram
LAC vs. ARI
Core Plays: Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Austin Ekeler, James Conner, Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, Gerald Everett, DeAndre Hopkins
GPP Only: N/A
LVR vs SEA
Core Plays: Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf, Foster Moreau
GPP Only: Davante Adams
LAR vs. KC
Core Plays: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster
GPP Only: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (large field), Kyren Williams (large field only)
NO vs. SF
Core Plays: Chris Olave, Christian McCaffrey
GPP Only: Juwan Johnson
Sunday Main Slate Core Plays
QB
RB
WR
YOU
Sunday Night Football
GB vs. PHI
Top shelf captains: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Aaron Jones, DeVonta Smith
Contrarian Captains / Flex plays: Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb
Monday Night Football
PIT vs. IND
Top shelf captains: Najee Harris, Parris Campbell, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth
Contrarian Captains / Flex plays: Alec Pierce, Jonathan Taylor
