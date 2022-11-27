Derek Brown’s NFL DFS Lineup Advice & Cheat Sheet: Week 12 (2022)

Welcome to my Weekly DFS Cheat Sheet. If you love The Primer, my Weekly Fantasy football short story, you’ll thoroughly enjoy this Cliff notes addition. For my in-depth thoughts on the players listed here, see the Primer for my full breakdowns, but if you’re a DFS Degen like myself rifling through numerous lineups only minutes before lock, you’ll love this listicle of players I want to target for each game.

For site-specific plays, Showdown captains, and more, Let’s chat in the Fantasy Pros DFS Discord. Tag me with your DFS questions weekly. Let’s stack some cash this week.

Check out all of our Weekly Fantasy football content >>

Beyond our daily Fantasy football content, be sure to check out our Daily Fantasy Football Tools. From our Lineup Optimizer – which allows you to build winning DFS lineups in seconds for Cash and GPP contests – to our DFS Cheat Sheets – that helps you get a quick read on the day’s players – we’ve got you covered this Fantasy football season.

NFL DFS Advice & Cheat Sheet: Week 12

Sunday Main Slate

TB vs. CLE

Core Plays: Rachaad White, Mike Evans

GPP Only: Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Chubb

CIN vs. TEN

Core Plays: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks

GPP Only: Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd

HOU vs. MIA

Core Plays: Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

GPP Only: Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins

CHI vs. NYJ

Core Plays: N/A

GPP Only: Michael Carter, Garrett Wilson

ATL vs WAS

Core Plays: Terry McLaurin

GPP Only: Antonio Gibson, Drake London

DEN vs. CAR

Core Plays: N/A

GPP Only: Latavius ​​Murray, Kendall Hinton

BAL vs. JAC

Core Plays: Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews

GPP Only: Marvin Jones, Evan Engram

LAC vs. ARI

Core Plays: Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Austin Ekeler, James Conner, Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, Gerald Everett, DeAndre Hopkins

GPP Only: N/A

LVR vs SEA

Core Plays: Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf, Foster Moreau

GPP Only: Davante Adams

LAR vs. KC

Core Plays: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster

GPP Only: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (large field), Kyren Williams (large field only)

NO vs. SF

Core Plays: Chris Olave, Christian McCaffrey

GPP Only: Juwan Johnson

Sunday Main Slate Core Plays

QB

RB

WR

YOU

Sunday Night Football

GB vs. PHI

Top shelf captains: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Aaron Jones, DeVonta Smith

Contrarian Captains / Flex plays: Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb

Monday Night Football

PIT vs. IND

Top shelf captains: Najee Harris, Parris Campbell, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth

Contrarian Captains / Flex plays: Alec Pierce, Jonathan Taylor

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio

If you want to dive Deeper into Fantasy football, check out our award-winning Slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup based on accurate Consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistantwhich allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and how much – we’ve got you covered this Fantasy football season.