Deputy CM Emphasizes On Documentation Of Oral Literature; Encourage Budding Writers For Creative Writing

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein, emphasized the need to “document the rich oral literature of the state for its preservation and prosperity.”

Addressing the Inaugural ceremony of the ‘Arunachal Literature Festival 2022’ on Thursday, the Deputy CM informed that the state is striving to stand Forth in the developmental parameters, as there is no lack of talents, and the state is catching up with other states in all fields.

The DCM informed that the history department of RGU (Rajiv Gandhi University) was assigned with “researching and writing the history of the Khampti Tribe and the state’s unsung Heroes who rebelled against the British.”

He noted that there is a need to “translate the rich local literature (dialects) in Hindi or English for the people to understand, besides the Poetic form of Khampti literature into prose format for better expression.”

Mein urged the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) to play a vital role in keeping alive the mother tongue and the true essence of language.

The APLS president – YD Thongchi said, “although the state with numerous Tribes is rich in oral literature, there were no written literature earlier due to lack of scripts, except for Khampti and Monpa.”

He informed that the APLS was formed in 2006 to “create awareness on the importance of literature, provide a platform to Writers for better exposure, and create new Writers through various literary activities across the state, which later paved the way for the literature festivals. “

It is worth noting that the 4th edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival got underway at the multipurpose cultural hall on Thursday.

Organized by the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) in Collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), the festival aims to generate awareness of the importance of literature and throw light on eminent writers, poets, and emerging writers.

“It aims to facilitate an interface between the local Writers and established Writers and authors, thereby encouraging budding talents to enhance their skills in creative writing, besides providing them a platform to express themselves in terms of creativity and literature,” the DIPR informed in a release.

The festival themed on ‘Building Bridges through literature’ will focus on “reading, creative thinking and expressions”, a series of brainstorming literary sessions, and sharing knowledge through presentations and discussions.