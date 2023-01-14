Depth will be key for the Whitecaps’ main goal of a deep playoff run

A year that could include up to 55 games means the Whitecaps will need depth more than ever this season. Photo by Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY Sports

Article content The Vancouver Whitecaps saw the Seattle Sounders make MLS history by winning the Concacaf title early in 2022.

Article content They also saw how the season landed with a collective thud for the team down the I-5. It’s not ‘no mas,’ but rather, a ‘no meh’ goal for Vancouver in 2023.

Article content “The Seattle Sounders last year, they won the Champions League, an absolute enormous achievement, but at the end, they didn’t make the Playoffs and they felt like ‘meh,'” said Caps Coach Vanni Sartini. “The league (playoffs) is also the competition that ends the season and we need to end the season in the highest possible (continent). “Seattle, they had a fantastic Champions League and then they had a very bad moment and they didn’t make the playoff, probably because the effort was too much and they didn’t have (enough) players to play. Even if they have a roster of 30 players, they always use the same 14, 15 players.

Article content “We’ll try to use 18, 19, 20 players … (and) will let everyone Engage and fight for a spot, so we won’t have players that are so behind. We need to be ready to be as consistent as we can. And that’s the reason why I want this cluster of 20, 22 players — not 30 players — because I want 22 players that can be starters. “I’m describing the perfect scenario.” That’s why the Caps have taken 30-plus players to Marbella, Spain, for training camp, with the aim of whittling the first-team roster down to a tight 22, but a group without drop-off from top to bottom. A year that could include up to 55 games — and that doesn’t include the team’s main goal, the Playoffs — means the Caps will need depth more than ever this season. And it also means relying on the MLS NextPro second team to add even more bodies to slot into the system when injuries, fatigue or call-ups erode the first-team roster even more.

Article content With 2022 giving them a real second team since the demise of their USL partnership with Fresno — who replaced their own WFC2 team in 2017 — several prospects and draftees were called up to the first team, and saw action. Simon Becher made the most of his only appearance, scoring an 88th minute equalizer in a 2-1 injury time win over Houston in August, while Ali Ahmed had been pushing to be elected to the first team since the training camp to start the season. Both have been signed to first-team contracts. Six second-team players are in camp — goalkeeper Cohn Park, defender Mihail Gherasimencov, mids Vasco Fry, Jay Herdman and Giovanni Aguilar, and forward Joe Hanson. MLS draftees Levonte Johnson and JC Ngando are also in Spain.

Article content “We want to give them an opportunity, when they deserve to have an opportunity, in the first team,” said Sartini. “I am very happy that we have Simon and Ali that signed from the second team to the first team this season, and hopefully, someone more will join us at the end of this season or maybe during this season.” So far, so good in Spain, as the team gets ready for its first exhibition games next weekend. First up is Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV on Jan. 18, followed by a game against an Austrian side, a game that is in the final stages of organization. While the Caps have an open Designated Player spot, there won’t be too many new faces added to the roster this season, with the coaching staff and front office high on the players they have. And that sentiment extends to the players as well.

Article content “There’s a lot of good competition,” said midfielder/wingback/fullback Ryan Raposo. “I would say this might be our best team since I’ve been here. It’s looking like that. Everything’s really competitive. Everyone’s competing for a spot. And that’s what makes a good team is guys competing every single day.” “It excites everyone,” striker Brian White added of the condensed schedule brought on by league games, the Leagues Cup and Champions League. “More games means more playing time for players because there’s gonna be lots of rotation. It’s a lot of games, so everyone has to be ready … I think that’s an exciting proposition for guys, because they get to play games and that’s what we all want to do.” While the youth component is big, it’s the maturity of a group of players who have survived the past two seasons together that will be the biggest factor. They have the remarkable 2021 second-half season run under their belts, resulting in the only playoff appearance in the last five years, and the disappointment of falling just short in 2022.

Article content The Playoffs are the team’s No. 1 goal, and Sartini joked earlier this month that the media would be Laughing with another Coach at this time next year should the Caps miss out on the 2023 pre-season. “In this job, when you basically enter your last year of contract, the stimulus and the challenge to do a good job, is to give the extra 0.1 per cent I didn’t know I had,” he said. “You want to show that you can be an option for the future for the club, (or) you can be an option for someone else in the future,” he chuckled. “For sure, the fact that we as a coaching staff and myself are in the last year of the contract adds a little bit of pressure. That being said, it’s nothing special, it’s not being new, and it’s nothing wrong. It’s just how it is. It’s completely normal.”

[email protected] twitter.com/TheRealJJAdams PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE Jan. 18: Pre-season match vs. Hamburger SV — Marbella Football Center at 6 am PT. Jan. 21: Pre-season match vs. Wolfsberger AC — Marbella Football Center at 7 am PT. Jan. 22: Return to Vancouver. Jan. 25-28: Train in Vancouver. Jan. 30: Depart for Palm Springs. Coachella Invitational Tournament, Palm Springs February 1: Pre-season match vs. DC United — Empire Polo Club at 1 pm PT. February 4: Pre-season match vs. Charlotte FC — Empire Polo Club at 11 am PT. February 8: Pre-season match vs. Toronto FC — Empire Polo Club at 1 pm PT. February 12: Pre-season match vs. St. Louis CITY SC — Empire Polo Club at 12:30 pm PT. February 18: Pre-season match vs. Minnesota United FC — Empire Polo Club at 10 am PT, return to Vancouver. February 25: MLS regular-season opener vs. Real Salt Lake — BC Place at 7:30 pm PT.

