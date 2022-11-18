Depot Theater awarded $33,000 to support artists, housing, and arts-in-education

WESTPORT, NY — The Depot Theatre in Westport, NY was recently awarded Grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), Cloudsplitter Foundation, and Stewart’s Shops in support of artists, artists’ housing, and arts-in-education.

The Depot has received three Regrowth and Capacity Grants of $10,000 each from NYSCA. These Grants will support the organization’s artists’ fees for both the main stage and the Academy summer youth program and the expansion of Academy arts-in-education programming.

The responsive funding of NYSCA is providing nearly 1,000 organizations with over $13 million in recovery support in FY23, as part of their historic FY23 $90 million in grant making and $150 million in multi-year capital support.

“This unprecedented funding continues our investment into the vital role that the arts contribute to the health of our economy, our communities, and our citizens,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “As we continue our comeback, we applaud the strength and innovation of arts organizations across the state and are all the better for their hard work and dedication.”

In addition, the Depot was recently awarded $2,500 in support of its artist housing from Cloudsplitter Foundation and $500 from Stewart’s Shops in support of the Depot Theatre Academy arts-in-education program. “We’re Grateful for NYSCA, Cloudsplitter Foundation, and Stewart’s Shops’ continued support of the Depot Theatre and our mission,” said Kim Rielly, the Depot Theatre‘s Executive Director. “As the Adirondacks’ only professional Equity Theatrethis Vital funding will support the artists and infrastructure that are necessary for us to continue to have a significant cultural and economic impact in our community and the greater region.” As the only professional Theatre in the Adirondacks operating under an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, the Depot is required to provide housing for its visiting artists who work at the Theatre during its summer main stage season. The goal is to ultimately also use the building as a center for artistic collaboration, including community access and year-round programming. The Depot Theatre is a non-profit, professional Theatre located in a historic, functioning 1876 train station in Westport, NY The Theatre‘s upcoming main stage summer season and Academy opportunities will be announced in early 2023.