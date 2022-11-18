Depot Theater awarded $33,000 to support artists, housing, and arts-in-education –
WESTPORT, NY —The Depot Theatre in Westport, NY was recently awarded Grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), Cloudsplitter Foundation, and Stewart’s Shops in support of artists, artists’ housing, and arts-in-education.
The Depot has received three Regrowth and Capacity Grants of $10,000 each from NYSCA. These Grants will support the organization’s artists’ fees for both the main stage and the Academy summer youth program and the expansion of Academy arts-in-education programming.
The responsive funding of NYSCA is providing nearly 1,000 organizations with over $13 million in recovery support in FY23, as part of their historic FY23 $90 million in grant making and $150 million in multi-year capital support.
“This unprecedented funding continues our investment into the vital role that the arts contribute to the health of our economy, our communities, and our citizens,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “As we continue our comeback, we applaud the strength and innovation of arts organizations across the state and are all the better for their hard work and dedication.”
In addition, the Depot was recently awarded $2,500 in support of its artist housing from Cloudsplitter Foundation and $500 from Stewart’s Shops in support of the Depot Theatre Academy arts-in-education program.
“We’re Grateful for NYSCA, Cloudsplitter Foundation, and Stewart’s Shops’ continued support of the Depot Theatre and our mission,” said Kim Rielly, the Depot Theatre‘s Executive Director. “As the Adirondacks’ only professional Equity Theatrethis Vital funding will support the artists and infrastructure that are necessary for us to continue to have a significant cultural and economic impact in our community and the greater region.”
As the only professional Theatre in the Adirondacks operating under an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, the Depot is required to provide housing for its visiting artists who work at the Theatre during its summer main stage season. The goal is to ultimately also use the building as a center for artistic collaboration, including community access and year-round programming.
The Depot Theatre is a non-profit, professional Theatre located in a historic, functioning 1876 train station in Westport, NY The Theatre‘s upcoming main stage summer season and Academy opportunities will be announced in early 2023.
About the Depot Theatre:
The Depot Theatre is a non-profit, professional Theatre located in a historic, functioning 1876 train station in Westport, NY, and it is the only one Theatre in the Adirondacks that operates under an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. In addition to its volunteer board of trustees, the Theatre depends on the support and generosity of its loyal donors, volunteers and community members. Committed to promoting and providing exposure to the performing arts in the Adirondacks, the Depot Theatre invites all to “Take a journey without leaving the station.” The Depot Theatre‘s 2023 programming is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Adirondack Foundation – Generous Acts Fund and the Essex County Arts Council.
About the NYS Council on the Arts:
The Council on the Arts preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. The Council upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts, including dedicated support for arts education and underrepresented communities.
About Cloudsplitter Foundation:
The Cloudsplitter Foundation is dedicated to improving the future for the flora, fauna, communities, and people of the Adirondacks. Over 70% of the Grants made by the Cloudsplitter Foundation go to improve the environment, economies, and lives of the people in the Adirondacks.
Photo at top: Cloudsplitter Foundation Director Chenelle Palyswiat presents a check to Depot Theatre Executive Director Kim Rielly. Photo provided by Depot Theatre Executive Director Kim Rielly.