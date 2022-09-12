DePaul Women’s Soccer Held Off by #6 Stanford

Next Game: Lindenwood 9/15/2022 | 4:00 PM CT Sept. 15 (Thu) / 4:00 PM CT Lindenwood History

CHICAGO—DePaul Women’s soccer was conquered by #6 Stanford in a 3-1 match on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Demons played an excellent game, only letting up one Stanford goal in the first half. However, Stanford came back stronger in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 58thth minute and then securing the win off a penalty kick goal in the 59thth.

At the start of the game, the Blue Demons (1-5) went head-to-head with the Cardinal (6-1). Stanford was strong on offense, attacking the goal any chance they got, but the Blue Demons fought back, helping goalkeeper Elena Milam to keep them off the board. Milam had 6 Incredible saves across the first half, only allowing one Stanford goal in the 22ndn.d minute. This goal was the only one Stanford was able to close out of the 13 shots they took before the end of the 45th.

After Halftime DePaul turned up their offense. Freshman forward Freya Jupp went to work putting up two shots within the first 10 minutes of the period. In the 58th minute, Stanford broke the Blue Demon’s back line again, upping their lead 2-0. The goal was quickly followed by a Stanford penalty kick which resulted in another connection with the net. The score was 3-0, but the Blue Demons wouldn’t give up. yup, Sydney Parker , Grace Philpotts , Susie Soderstrom and Kristin Boos all attempted shots at Stanford’s goal. At last, Sophomore forward Katie Godden found the back of the net with an assist by Parker to get on the board. The two teams continued to fight but the game ended shortly after, resulting in a 3-1 loss for the Blue Demons.

UP NEXT

DePaul Women’s soccer will host Lindenwood on Thursday, September 15, at 4 pm CT. The game will be streamed on FloSports.