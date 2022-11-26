DePaul NJ football rallies to beat Red Bank Catholic for state title

EAST RUTHERFORD — Entering Friday’s Non-Public B football final at MetLife Stadium, DePaul aimed to gain redemption for graduated players who endured a heartbreaking loss in the same spot last year.

The players who helped turn the game in the Spartans’ favor, it turned out, were not on the varsity a season ago.

Freshman quarterback Derek Zammit led three scoring drives and sophomore special-teamer Steven Fiorendino blocked a punt for a safety as DePaul held off the top-seeded Caseys, 19-17.

The No. 2 seed Spartans (7-5) earned their sixth state championship in 10 seasons. Red Bank Catholic (10-2) had captured the 2021 Non-Public B title at the Wayne school’s expense, 13-8.

Check out the photo gallery, then continue reading.

DePaul Coach Nick Campanile pointed out that many Class of 2022 players from that game were in attendance for the rematch.

“We wanted to get this for them, and really, for anybody that’s played at DePaul,” Campanile said. “This is a special brotherhood, and we’re building something really special here. I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

“The Seniors who worked so hard to get here [last year] and walked through the tunnel crying, was such a devastating thing,” Fiorendino said. “So, to come out here and win is just awesome.”

What it means

The Spartans completed a turnaround from an 0-3 start by claiming their first state title since the NJSIAA realigned from three non-public groups to two. Campanile is 16-8 with two trips to the Meadowlands in as many seasons with the program.

The Caseys are 25-5 in three years under Coach Mike Lange, who took over during the 2020 COVID campaign.

“I’m proud of our guys, because that looked bleak with seven minutes to go,” Lange said. “And to have a shot to win the game at the end, hey, that’s what Red Bank Catholic football is all about.”

Turning points

Things seemed tough for DePaul after the Caseys took a 10-0 lead with 4:10 left in the second quarter. But Jadin Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards, and on the next play, Zammit found sophomore De’zie Jones behind the defense for a 60-yard touchdown.

His highlight throw, however, came on third-and-7 from the Red Bank Catholic 29 late in the third of a 10-10 game. The Lincoln Park Resident lunged forward to collect a deflected pass and took it for a 10-yard gain. That set up Anthony Almeida’s seven-yard TD run with 30 seconds to go in the quarter.

“It just happened,” Zammit said. “It hit the lineman’s helmet, and it was just in the air, so I went after it and made a play.”

Cooper:DePaul football conquered every challenge thrown its way during the wild 2022 season

Winning points

Fiorendino, a fellow Lincoln Parker, enjoyed his moment in the Limelight with 7:18 left in the game. As Red Bank Catholic punted from its own 6, the reserve receiver blocked the kick out of the end zone to make it a two-possession game at 19-10.

“I’ve been close so many times this year,” Fiorendino said. “And that was like my only dream, to get [a punt block] this year – not even in the Championship – and I’m just so thankful that I was able to get it for the game-winner.”

It wound up as such after Caseys QB Frankie Williams threw a 10-yard touchdown to Robert Stolfa with 3:22 remaining. The Monmouth County side got the ball back 30 seconds later, but DePaul held when senior Jeffrey Lopez defended a fourth-down pass.

Game balls

► Zammit completed 13-of-19 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and had DePaul’s longest run of the day, a 17-yard scramble.

► Almeida carried 17 times for 51 yards and a score to lead the ground game, while senior defensive ends John Villata and Lucas Young combined for 3½ sacks.

► Senior Sabino Portella had the Caseys’ all-around best game, with 23 carries for 92 yards and a TD, plus a team-leading six tackles.

They said it

“I never thought that some of my best friends could be three or four years older than me, and they’ve brought me in as one of them. They’ve just been great to me.” – Zammit is the support he received from the upperclassmen

“It was more than I thought it would be, it was honestly overwhelming. But I knew coming into this game that we just had to walk off the field with this trophy, and I’m so happy that our guys were able to do that.” – Almeida is scoring a touchdown just minutes from his North Arlington home