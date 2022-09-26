DePaul Basketball Tipoff Luncheon Set for Oct. 20 at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO — The annual DePaul Basketball Tipoff Luncheon is set for Thursday, Oct. 20 at Wintrust Arena beginning at 11 am The voice of DePaul radio Zach Zaidman will host the luncheon as Doug Bruno and Tony Stubblefield update fans and supporters with the latest on the basketball programs and preview the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Tickets for the event are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10 and include admission and lunch. Doors open at 11 am with lunch and the program with a Q-and-A for the head coaches starts at Noon. The luncheon is scheduled to end at 1 pm

New this year, student-athletes from both men’s and women’s basketball teams will take the stage for a 10-minute panel interview with Zaidman including questions from the audience.

DePaul Basketball Tipoff Luncheon

Wintrust Arena

Thursday, Oct. 20

11 am – 1 pm Doors Open at 11 am Lunch and Program at Noon

Tickets: $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10 (includes admission and lunch)

Hall of Fame Coach Doug Bruno embarks on his 37th season leading the Women’s basketball program in which 25 teams have made a trip to the NCAA Tournament including the 2021-22 squad. Bruno and Co. will host American on Nov. 9 for the 2022-23 lid lifter. The Blue Demons will host four additional non-conference matchups at Wintrust Arena including Cleveland State, Miami, Howard and Louisville while the BIG EAST home Slate will get underway on Dec. 18 when Georgetown visits the South Loop.

Stubblefield enters his second season at the helm of the Blue Demons program. DePaul will open the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Loyola Maryland before hosting Western Illinois, Texas A&M and UTEP at Wintrust Arena in non-conference action. The BIG EAST home opener is scheduled for Dec. 29 against Georgetown.

Season tickets for DePaul Basketball are now on sale. For more information go to depaulbluedemons.com/tickets or call the DePaul ticket office at (773) 325-SLAM. Group sales, mini-plans and single-game tickets will be available at a later date.