DePaul at St. John’s: College basketball live stream, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. John’s (8-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the season when it hosts DePaul (5-3) in the Big East Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night at Carnesecca Arena in Queens. The Blue Demons have won their last two games, both in overtime. David Jones and Joel Soriano power the Red Storm offense, averaging 14.9 and 14.3 points per game, respectively, while Soriano also gets 12.3 rebounds. Andre Curbelo gets 11.3 points and 5.2 assists per contest. Javan Johnson is averaging 18.4 points per game for DePaul while Umoja Gibson puts up 17.4 points and 6.9 assists. Mike Anderson is 58-42 in his fourth year at St. John’s, while Tony Stubblefield is in his second season at DePaul with a record of 20-19.

Then-No. 23 Iowa State ended the Red Storm’s unbeaten start on Sunday in Ames, Iowa, with a 71-60 win in the Big 12/Big East Battle. Posh Alexander paced St. John’s with 14 points, but also committed eight of the team’s 20 turnovers. Montez Mathis and Rafael Pinzon each scored 13 for the Red Storm while Soriano had 12 rebounds.

Johnson scored the first eight points in overtime for the Blue Demons, who won at Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon, 78-72. Johnson finished with 27 points and six assists while Gibson dropped 23 points and had four steals. DePaul erased a 13-point halftime deficit to get the win.

St. John’s leads the all-time series between the programs by a 29-22 margin. The Red Storm took two of three meetings last year, including a 92-73 win on March 9 in the first round of the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden.

