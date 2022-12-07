DePaul at St. John’s: College basketball live stream, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. John’s (8-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the season when it hosts DePaul (5-3) in the Big East Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night at Carnesecca Arena in Queens. The Blue Demons have won their last two games, both in overtime. David Jones and Joel Soriano power the Red Storm offense, averaging 14.9 and 14.3 points per game, respectively, while Soriano also gets 12.3 rebounds. Andre Curbelo gets 11.3 points and 5.2 assists per contest. Javan Johnson is averaging 18.4 points per game for DePaul while Umoja Gibson puts up 17.4 points and 6.9 assists. Mike Anderson is 58-42 in his fourth year at St. John’s, while Tony Stubblefield is in his second season at DePaul with a record of 20-19.

.

