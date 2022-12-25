DePaul at Creighton: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The CenturyLink Center Omaha is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between Creighton and DePaul on Sunday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Bluejays head into the game with an overall record of 6-6 to start the campaign, with the team hoping to snap a six-game losing streak in recent action. Creighton began the season with a perfect 6-0 run, beating the likes of St. Thomas, North Dakota, Holy Cross, UC Riverside, Texas Tech and No. 10 Arkansas along the way. The team then fell in six straight games to No. 5 Arizona, No. 7 Texas, Nebraska, BYU, No. 25 Arizona State and No. 24 Marquette.

How to Watch DePaul at Creighton in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KXLT – Rochester-Mason City-Austin, MN)

Meanwhile, DePaul is sitting at 6-7 to start the regular season. In the Blue Demons’ most recent outing, the team fell by 38 points to Northwestern on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Welsh-Ryan Arena.

