DePaul Announces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Promotions

CHICAGO – DePaul Athletics has announced its 2022-23 promotional calendar for its men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Highlighting the increased promotions and fan experience, includes pyro at all men’s and women’s games throughout the season. The full list of game-by-game Promotions can be found here.

Another new addition to DePaul’s gameday experience is a pregame Immersive light show “All of the Lights”. Fans can download the DePaul Blue Demons app to participate.

Fans will also have an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind gameday experiences at Wintrust Arena with the newly launched Blue Demon Moments. Available at each men’s and women’s regular season game, fans can select from unique experiences including attending a post-game press conference, DIBS visit and in-game video board messages.

The DePaul men’s team opens its season Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:45 pm inside Wintrust Arena. The women kick off 22-23 Wednesday, Nov. 9 against American at 7 pm Season tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball teams are available at DePaulBlueDemons.com/Tickets.