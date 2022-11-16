Department of Literatures in English Debuts New Curriculum for the Fall 2022 Semester

Two years after changing its name, the Department of Literatures in English, formerly the Department of English, began its first semester with a newly revised undergraduate curriculum this fall.

Revolving around a theme of greater diversity within the department, the new curriculum reduces the department’s requirement for pre-1800 courses — which can cover any literature in English written before the 1800s — from three to two, and added two post-1800 course requirements. Of the pre- and post-1800s courses, two must now be focused on Literatures of the Americas (with at least one in the American Indian or Indigenous, African American, Asian American and Asian Pacific Islander or Latinx fields) and one must be focused on Literatures of the Global South.

These new distribution requirements aim to expose students in the department to “the vibrancy and excitement of those fields,” according to Director of Undergraduate Studies Prof. Masha Raskolnikov, Literatures in English.

