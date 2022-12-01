Deone Walker named to All-Freshman Team by Pro Football Focus

Kentucky nose tackle Deone Walker has been named to the 2022 All-Freshman Team by Pro Football Focus.

Walker joins UK wide receiver Barion Brown on PFF’s All-Freshman Team alongside Michigan’s Mason Graham on the interior defensive line.

Walker was recently named Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording six total tackles, a half-sack, half-tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries in the Wildcats’ 26-13 win over archrival Louisville in Saturday’s regular season finale.

On the season, the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, has 39 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. Walker is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award and was named a Midseason True Freshman All-American by 247Sports, The Athletic, On3 Sports, and the College Football News.

Coming out of Cass Tech High School in the Motor City, Walker was ranked as the No. 28 defensive tackle and 216th overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.