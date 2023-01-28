Deommodore Lenoir is bringing his ‘hyena’ spirit to the 49ers’ supercharged defense

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The impressive height. The arched back. The bent knees. The ball snagged high above the head. A Cowboys player in the background.

Well, Deommodore Lenoir’s interception Sunday didn’t have quite the impact Dwight Clark’s grab had 41 years earlier, but the silhouettes were strikingly similar and a few side-by-side captures made the rounds on social media after the game.

Lenoir came across one of them Sunday night, and he realized he’d watched Clark’s famous play — for the first time in his life — 24 hours earlier.

“The night before the game, Coach (Kyle) Shanahan was showing all the Niners versus Cowboys history,” Lenoir said. “And then they played The Catch. It was crazy how everything was set up that way. We looked exactly alike.”

Lenoir’s athleticism during the first-quarter interception was impressive. He used every bit of his 37-inch vertical leap to come down with Dak Prescott’s sideline throw. But he said the takeaway, as well as his interception a week earlier against the Seahawks, boiled down to preparation. Lenoir said the Cowboys liked to throw comeback routes in that situation — third-and-9 from their own 21 — and he noticed when Prescott threw them, they tended to go high.

“I didn’t even think he was going to throw it because I’d jumped the route already,” he said. “And when he still threw it? I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, it couldn’t be better.'”

That, Lenoir said, is the biggest difference between him now and when he started in Philadelphia in Week 2 last season.

“I’m definitely way smarter,” they said. “I feel like I’m a different player.”

The Eagles are sure to test that Sunday.

If there’s a crack in DeMeco Ryans’ top-ranked defense, it’s that it’s given up 1,248 yards on vertical routes, the fifth most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Each of San Francisco’s past four games has included a Massive deep-ball strike, and Lenoir has been in coverage on most of those plays.

In Las Vegas in Week 17, Davante Adams’ 45-yard snag down the right sideline late in the fourth quarter led to a touchdown that sent the game to overtime. Lenoir insisted the ball hit the ground, but there were no camera angles that verified his claim.

A week later, Cardinals receiver AJ Green outmuscled Lenoir on a deep ball down the left sideline, which Green turned into a 77-yard score. In the wild-card round, DK Metcalf victimized cornerback Charvarius Ward on a 50-yard touchdown. And despite an overall strong game by Lenoir against the Cowboys, he gave up the game’s longest play, a 45-yard throw to CeeDee Lamb, who, if he hadn’t had to slow down for the ball, might have scored a 91- yard touchdown.

The long ball also happens to be an Eagles strength.

Receiver AJ Brown’s 549 yards on deep passes — those that travel 20 or more yards — rank fourth in the NFL this season, and his seven touchdowns on such plays are fewer than only Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, who had nine. Eagles teammate DeVonta Smith wasn’t too far behind with 308 yards on deep-ball routes, including two touchdowns.

Brown trained with Metcalf and the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel in the run-up to the 2019 NFL Draft and can be viewed as a composite of the two. Like Samuel, he has the bulk and tenacity to bully his way through defenders and pick up yards after the catch. He also has the speed to burn cornerbacks deep the way Metcalf does. When he faced the 49ers last season as a member of the Titans, Brown finished with 11 catches, 145 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s big where he can go down the field and make plays on the deep balls,” Ryans said. “But also, he’s just catching the 5-yard routes and turning it upfield and turning that into an explosive. That’s where he’s been really good this year.”

Game of YAC: Season-long yards-after-catch rankings per @PFF: 2. Christian McCaffrey, 736

5. Deebo Samuel, 638

8. AJ Brown, 573

16. DeVonta Smith, 518

25. Dallas Goedert, 464

29. George Kittle, 428

37. Brandon Aiyuk, 393 — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 27, 2023

Lenoir, meanwhile, seems like an obvious target. He’s not only the 49ers’ second-youngest starting defender — safety Talanoa Hufanga is Younger by four months — but the 846 passing yards he allowed this season are also the third most in the NFL. Only Miami’s Xavien Howard and Minnesota’s Chandon Sullivan allowed more, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers were in a similar situation in last year’s Championship game.

By the end of the season, a string of injuries at cornerback had left then-rookie Ambry Thomas, who was part of the same 2021 draft class as Lenoir, in the starting lineup. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wasted no time going after Thomas, targeting him on his first two dropbacks and seven more times that afternoon.

Thomas Mostly held up, allowing seven catches for 54 yards. His end-of-year performances suggested he’d be in the mix at outside cornerback when the 2022 season began. At the time, the team envisioned Lenoir, who at 5-foot-10 doesn’t have the traditional length of an outside cornerback, as a nickel cornerback.

But while Thomas never made a leap in the offseason and faded when the regular season began, Lenoir went on a steady, gritty climb. When Veteran Emmanuel Moseley Tore his ACL in Week 5, Lenoir was next in line. He started the following week and hasn’t left the lineup since.

Richard Sherman isn’t surprised.

The former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback has known Lenoir since the latter was in high school. The two are from nearby Neighborhoods in the Watts section of Los Angeles, and Sherman has been close friends with Lenoir’s high school coach, De’Vah Thomas, since childhood.

Yes, Lenoir has been gouged for big plays this season. What’s more notable, Sherman said, has been the young cornerback’s resilience.



Deommodore Lenoir says his two interceptions this postseason have been about preparation. (Cary Edmondson/USA Today)

“It’s just one of those things where I think he’s built for these moments,” Sherman said. “Everything he’s been through in his life and where he’s from. It’s a really tough place. And you’re not getting through there without that mentality. And I think that translates into his game. That doesn’t always translate to everyone’s game. But that translates to his game beautifully. And he understands that it’s not the end of the world.”

Toughness is what initially attracted the 49ers to Lenoir. He never missed a game at Oregon, and he estimates that he had four or five missed tackles in college.

“My pride wouldn’t let me miss a tackle,” he said. “I wouldn’t sleep well that night, knowing that I whiffed on a tackle.”

Asked about Lenoir this week, middle linebacker Fred Warner didn’t focus on the cornerback’s recent interceptions as much as his tackling. Lenoir had a big hit on Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in the opening round of the playoffs, then blasted Lamb out of bounds after a short gain on an end around Sunday.

“He’s willing to go down there and get his nose dirty in the run game, to tackle guys physically regardless of his size,” Warner said. “That’s why people call him a pit bull. He’ll call himself a hyena. Whatever you want to call it, he’s a competitor.”

Indeed, Lenoir picked an unusual spirit animal — the hyena — as far back as high school, and he plans to have a large hyena tattooed on his back. The choice may have seemed odd when he first arrived with the 49ers, but observers now say it’s a perfect fit.

“It’s hilarious. Because if you just think about life, nobody ever picks the hyena,” Sherman said. “But it makes sense because he’s just a scrappy kid. There’s no job too dirty, there’s nothing he won’t do to get the job done. Whatever it takes, the hyena’s eating. Hyenas might hunt, but the majority of the time they’re scavenging.”

Lenoir’s position coach, Cory Undlin, said this week that his pupil’s recent interceptions are simply the result of repetitions. Even in blowouts in which most of the 49ers’ defensive starters have come out of the game in the fourth quarter, Lenoir has merely moved to nickel cornerback because the team has had so many injuries at cornerback. Because of that, Lenoir is closing in on 900 defensive snaps this season and trails only backfield mates Hufanga, Ward and Tashaun Gipson Sr. in that category.

“We use the phrase ‘It’s gonna build a callus on you,'” Undlin said. “Even if you get beat, every time something happens to you out there, you’re going to grow from it.”

The hope Sunday is that the deep blows delivered by opponents like Adams, Green and Lamb in recent weeks have created a callus that will protect Lenoir against Brown and Philadelphia’s other receivers.

Lenoir said he expects to be tested by the Eagles. He’s hoping for it.

“I embrace it,” he said after the Cowboys game. “If they want to come at me, I’m gonna make ’em pay.”

(Graphic: Eamonn Dalton / The Athletic; photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images)