Denver Nuggets’ wild OT win over Phoenix Suns puts them alone in first in NBA’s Christmas finale

Christmas was supposed to be the return of Phoenix Suns’ star Devin Booker. Instead, it was the Denver Nuggets’ three two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and the high-flying Aaron Gordon who stole the show.

Trailing for most of the third quarter, host Denver fought their way back in the fourth and it was a tight see-saw battle down the stretch. Tied at 113 with 4.1 seconds left, Mikal Bridges got called for an Offensive foul, but then atoned for it by blocking Murray’s 3-point attempt as time expired.

In overtime, the Nuggets outscored the Suns 15-12 to win 128-125 and boost them to take a half-game lead for first place in the Western Conference. The play of the game was Gordon’s Monster dunk who nearly leapt over Landry Shamet. The call was reviewed, but ultimately the dunk stood.

Jokic posted a triple double and had one of the best Christmas Day performances the NBA has ever seen with a line of 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. It’s the highest scoring figure for any triple double recorded on Christmas.

Booker, who only played four minutes, didn’t look right and he took himself out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room. They did not re-enter the game. In his absence, Phoenix’s bench, led by Shamet and Damion Lee, scored 31 points and 18 points, respectively.