Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (20-11) will host the Phoenix Suns (19-14) after winning five home games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Suns
- The Nuggets average just 4.5 more points per game (115.6) than the Suns allow (111.1).
- When Denver scores more than 111.1 points, it is 17-2.
- Phoenix is 16-7 when allowing fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Suns’ 115.2 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 113.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Phoenix is 13-4.
- Denver’s record is 14-3 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Suns allow to opponents.
- Denver is 16-7 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- Phoenix is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets get 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists from Nikola Jokic.
- The Nuggets get 2.1 three-pointers per game out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
- Jokic averages 1.5 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon has 0.8 blocks per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker’s statline this season includes 28.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Deandre Ayton’s statline of 9.5 rebounds, 17.6 points and 1.9 assists adds to the team’s efforts.
- Booker is reliable from three-point range with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Mikal Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, and Bismack Biyombo notches 1.5 blocks per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Wizards
|
W 141-128
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Lakers
|
L 126-108
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 119-115
|
Mold
|
12/20/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
W 105-91
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 120-107
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/15/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 111-95
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Pelicans
|
W 118-114
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 130-104
|
Mold
|
12/20/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 113-110
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
L 125-100
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
