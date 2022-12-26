Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (20-11) will host the Phoenix Suns (19-14) after winning five home games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Suns

The Nuggets average just 4.5 more points per game (115.6) than the Suns allow (111.1).

When Denver scores more than 111.1 points, it is 17-2.

Phoenix is ​​16-7 when allowing fewer than 115.6 points.

The Suns’ 115.2 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 113.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Phoenix is ​​13-4.

Denver’s record is 14-3 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver is 16-7 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Phoenix is ​​8-3 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets get 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists from Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets get 2.1 three-pointers per game out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Jokic averages 1.5 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon has 0.8 blocks per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker’s statline this season includes 28.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Deandre Ayton’s statline of 9.5 rebounds, 17.6 points and 1.9 assists adds to the team’s efforts.

Booker is reliable from three-point range with 2.4 made threes per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, and Bismack Biyombo notches 1.5 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2022 Wizards W 141-128 Mold 12/16/2022 Lakers L 126-108 Away 12/18/2022 Hornets W 119-115 Mold 12/20/2022 Grizzlies W 105-91 Mold 12/23/2022 Trail Blazers W 120-107 Mold 12/25/2022 Sun – Mold 12/27/2022 Kings – Away 12/28/2022 Kings – Away 12/30/2022 Heat – Mold 1/1/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/2/2023 Timberwolves – Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2022 Clippers W 111-95 Away 12/17/2022 Pelicans W 118-114 Mold 12/19/2022 Lakers W 130-104 Mold 12/20/2022 Wizards L 113-110 Mold 12/23/2022 Grizzlies L 125-100 Mold 12/25/2022 Nuggets – Away 12/27/2022 Grizzlies – Away 12/28/2022 Wizards – Away 12/30/2022 Raptors – Away 1/2/2023 Knicks – Away 1/4/2023 Cavaliers – Away

How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

