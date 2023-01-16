Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (29-13) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-27) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ball Arena. The Matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Magic

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Magic

The Nuggets record just 2.8 more points per game (117.0) than the Magic allow (114.2).

When Denver scores more than 114.2 points, it is 24-2.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 117.0 points, it is 14-13.

The Magic put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Nuggets gave up (113.0).

When it scores more than 113.0 points, Orlando is 9-5.

Denver is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Nuggets make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games Denver shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 24-8 overall.

Orlando has put together an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 24.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, with 9.7 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads active Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic averages 1.4 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon has 0.8 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero scores 21.2 points per game, while also collecting 6.8 rebounds and averaging 3.8 assists per game.

Bol Bol also is good for 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Franz Wagner is consistent from three-point range with 1.7 made Threes per game.

Bol swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Banchero contributes on the defensive end with 1.0 steals per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2023 Clippers W 122-91 Mold 1/6/2023 Cavaliers W 121-108 Mold 1/9/2023 Lakers W 122-109 Mold 1/11/2023 Sun W 126-97 Mold 1/13/2023 Clippers W 115-103 Away 1/15/2023 Magic – Mold 1/17/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold 1/18/2023 Timberwolves – Mold 1/20/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/22/2023 Thunder – Mold 1/24/2023 Pelicans – Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2023 Grizzlies L 123-115 Mold 1/7/2023 Warriors W 115-101 Away 1/9/2023 Kings L 136-111 Away 1/10/2023 Trail Blazers W 109-106 Away 1/13/2023 Jazz L 112-108 Away 1/15/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/20/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/21/2023 Wizards – Away 1/23/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/25/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/27/2023 Heat – Away

How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: