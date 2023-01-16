Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Denver Nuggets (29-13) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-27) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ball Arena. The Matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Magic
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Magic
- The Nuggets record just 2.8 more points per game (117.0) than the Magic allow (114.2).
- When Denver scores more than 114.2 points, it is 24-2.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 117.0 points, it is 14-13.
- The Magic put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Nuggets gave up (113.0).
- When it scores more than 113.0 points, Orlando is 9-5.
- Denver is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Nuggets make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 24-8 overall.
- Orlando has put together an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averages 24.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, with 9.7 assists.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads active Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic averages 1.4 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon has 0.8 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero scores 21.2 points per game, while also collecting 6.8 rebounds and averaging 3.8 assists per game.
- Bol Bol also is good for 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
- Franz Wagner is consistent from three-point range with 1.7 made Threes per game.
- Bol swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Banchero contributes on the defensive end with 1.0 steals per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Clippers
|
W 122-91
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
W 121-108
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Lakers
|
W 122-109
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Sun
|
W 126-97
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Clippers
|
W 115-103
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 123-115
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Warriors
|
W 115-101
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Kings
|
L 136-111
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 109-106
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Jazz
|
L 112-108
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/27/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
