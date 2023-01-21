Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Denver Nuggets (32-13) aim to extend a 15-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-23) on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pacers
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pacers
- The Nuggets score only 0.8 more points per game (117.3) than the Pacers give up (116.5).
- When Denver puts up more than 116.5 points, it is 24-1.
- Indiana has a 19-9 record when allowing fewer than 117.3 points.
- The Pacers’ 115.3 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 113.2 the Nuggets give up.
- Indiana is 18-8 when it scores more than 113.2 points.
- Denver’s record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 27-8 overall.
- The Pacers’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (48.0%).
- This season, Indiana has a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.0% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic puts up 25.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, with 9.9 assists.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads active Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic averages 1.4 takeaways per game, and Aaron Gordon compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.2 points per game, while also pulling down 4.0 rebounds and racking up 10.2 assists per game.
- Myles Turner also adds 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield is reliable from distance with 3.8 made Threes per game.
- Turner swats 2.4 shots per game on average this season. Haliburton chips in on the defensive end with 1.8 steals per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Sun
|
W 126-97
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Clippers
|
W 115-103
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Magic
|
W 119-116
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 122-113
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
W 122-118
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/31/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Knicks
|
L 119-113
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Hawks
|
L 113-111
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 130-112
|
Mold
|
1/16/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 132-119
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Thunder
|
L 126-106
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
1/24/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/29/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
