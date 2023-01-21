Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (32-13) aim to extend a 15-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-23) on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pacers

The Nuggets score only 0.8 more points per game (117.3) than the Pacers give up (116.5).

When Denver puts up more than 116.5 points, it is 24-1.

Indiana has a 19-9 record when allowing fewer than 117.3 points.

The Pacers’ 115.3 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 113.2 the Nuggets give up.

Indiana is 18-8 when it scores more than 113.2 points.

Denver’s record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 27-8 overall.

The Pacers’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (48.0%).

This season, Indiana has a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.0% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 25.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, with 9.9 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads active Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic averages 1.4 takeaways per game, and Aaron Gordon compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.2 points per game, while also pulling down 4.0 rebounds and racking up 10.2 assists per game.

Myles Turner also adds 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Buddy Hield is reliable from distance with 3.8 made Threes per game.

Turner swats 2.4 shots per game on average this season. Haliburton chips in on the defensive end with 1.8 steals per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2023 Sun W 126-97 Mold 1/13/2023 Clippers W 115-103 Away 1/15/2023 Magic W 119-116 Mold 1/17/2023 Trail Blazers W 122-113 Mold 1/18/2023 Timberwolves W 122-118 Mold 1/20/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/22/2023 Thunder – Mold 1/24/2023 Pelicans – Away 1/25/2023 Bucks – Away 1/28/2023 76ers – Away 1/31/2023 Pelicans – Mold

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2023 Knicks L 119-113 Away 1/13/2023 Hawks L 113-111 Mold 1/14/2023 Grizzlies L 130-112 Mold 1/16/2023 Bucks L 132-119 Away 1/18/2023 Thunder L 126-106 Away 1/20/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/21/2023 Sun – Away 1/24/2023 Bulls – Mold 1/25/2023 Magic – Away 1/27/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/29/2023 Grizzlies – Away

