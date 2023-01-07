Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Denver Nuggets (25-13) will attempt to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOH. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers
- The Nuggets score 10.2 more points per game (116.6) than the Cavaliers give up (106.4).
- Denver has a 23-9 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.
- Cleveland has a 22-7 record when allowing fewer than 116.6 points.
- The Cavaliers’ 111.6 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.
- Denver’s record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Cavaliers’ opponents have made.
- Denver has a 21-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- This season, Cleveland has a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets get 25.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists from Nikola Jokic.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Jokic Picks pockets to the tune of 1.4 takeaways per game, while Aaron Gordon compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- This season, Donovan Mitchell averages 29.0 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen is on the books for 13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while Darius Garland adds 21.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
- Mitchell knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game.
- Allen collects 1.2 blocks per game, and Mitchell averages 1.5 steals per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Kings
|
L 127-126
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Heat
|
W 124-119
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Celtics
|
W 123-111
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
L 124-111
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Clippers
|
W 122-91
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Nets
|
L 125-117
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Pacers
|
L 135-126
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Bulls
|
W 103-102
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Bulls
|
W 145-134
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Sun
|
W 90-88
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
1/12/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
