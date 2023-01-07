Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (25-13) will attempt to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOH. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

The Nuggets score 10.2 more points per game (116.6) than the Cavaliers give up (106.4).

Denver has a 23-9 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.

Cleveland has a 22-7 record when allowing fewer than 116.6 points.

The Cavaliers’ 111.6 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.

Denver’s record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Cavaliers’ opponents have made.

Denver has a 21-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

This season, Cleveland has a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets get 25.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists from Nikola Jokic.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Jokic Picks pockets to the tune of 1.4 takeaways per game, while Aaron Gordon compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

This season, Donovan Mitchell averages 29.0 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen is on the books for 13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while Darius Garland adds 21.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Mitchell knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game.

Allen collects 1.2 blocks per game, and Mitchell averages 1.5 steals per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2022 Kings L 127-126 Away 12/30/2022 Heat W 124-119 Mold 1/1/2023 Celtics W 123-111 Mold 1/2/2023 Timberwolves L 124-111 Away 1/5/2023 Clippers W 122-91 Mold 1/6/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/9/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/11/2023 Sun – Mold 1/13/2023 Clippers – Away 1/15/2023 Magic – Mold 1/17/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2022 Nets L 125-117 Mold 12/29/2022 Pacers L 135-126 Away 12/31/2022 Bulls W 103-102 Away 1/2/2023 Bulls W 145-134 Mold 1/4/2023 Sun W 90-88 Mold 1/6/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/8/2023 Sun – Away 1/10/2023 Jazz – Away 1/12/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/14/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/16/2023 Pelicans – Mold

How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

