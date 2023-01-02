Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (26-10) hit the road to take on the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (23-12) on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-BOS. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

