Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (26-10) hit the road to take on the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (23-12) on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-BOS. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Celtics
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics
- The Celtics record 118.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 114.4 the Nuggets give up.
- When Boston totals more than 114.4 points, it is 22-2.
- Denver is 16-4 when giving up fewer than 118.8 points.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 116.4 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 112.1 the Celtics allow.
- Denver is 20-2 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Boston is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 116.4 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Boston is 14-1 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets’ 50.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- This season, Denver has a 19-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum accumulates 31.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, with 4.0 assists.
- Marcus Smart’s averages this season are 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Smart averages 1.4 steals per game, while Derrick White has 0.8 blocks per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic scores 25.5 points per game. He also collects 10.9 rebounds and racks up 9.5 assists per game.
- Nah’Shon Hyland averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.
- Jokic averages 1.4 steals per game, and Aaron Gordon collects 0.8 blocks per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Pacers
|
L 117-112
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
W 121-109
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Bucks
|
W 139-118
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Rockets
|
W 126-102
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 116-110
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 120-107
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Sun
|
W 128-125
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Kings
|
W 113-106
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Kings
|
L 127-126
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Heat
|
W 124-119
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.