Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (26-10) hit the road to take on the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (23-12) on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-BOS. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics

The Celtics record 118.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 114.4 the Nuggets give up.

When Boston totals more than 114.4 points, it is 22-2.

Denver is 16-4 when giving up fewer than 118.8 points.

The Nuggets put up an average of 116.4 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 112.1 the Celtics allow.

Denver is 20-2 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Boston is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 116.4 points.

The Celtics are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Boston is 14-1 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Nuggets’ 50.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

This season, Denver has a 19-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum accumulates 31.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, with 4.0 assists.

Marcus Smart’s averages this season are 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Tatum makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Smart averages 1.4 steals per game, while Derrick White has 0.8 blocks per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic scores 25.5 points per game. He also collects 10.9 rebounds and racks up 9.5 assists per game.

Nah’Shon Hyland averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.

Jokic averages 1.4 steals per game, and Aaron Gordon collects 0.8 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Pacers L 117-112 Mold 12/23/2022 Timberwolves W 121-109 Mold 12/25/2022 Bucks W 139-118 Mold 12/27/2022 Rockets W 126-102 Mold 12/29/2022 Clippers W 116-110 Mold 1/1/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/3/2023 Thunder – Away 1/5/2023 Mavericks – Away 1/7/2023 Spurs – Away 1/9/2023 Bulls – Mold 1/11/2023 Pelicans – Mold

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2022 Trail Blazers W 120-107 Mold 12/25/2022 Sun W 128-125 Mold 12/27/2022 Kings W 113-106 Away 12/28/2022 Kings L 127-126 Away 12/30/2022 Heat W 124-119 Mold 1/1/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/2/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/5/2023 Clippers – Mold 1/6/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/9/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/11/2023 Sun – Mold

