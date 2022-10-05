Denver Nuggets’ Rocky Revealed as Highest-Paid NBA Mascot

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky the Mountain Lion, is the NBA’s highest-paid mascot, taking home $625,000 USD a year, almost ten times that of the average $60,000 USD salary for a league mascot. Mascots are tasked with keeping the crowd entertained during the game, often making their way through the crowd and taking the stage during the Halftime show with high-flying stunts.

Rocky first debuted in 1990 when the Nuggets were at an all-time low and were struggling to sell tickets at home games. Ken Soloman is the only known person to portray the character. Other top five highest-paid mascots include Harry the Hawk at $600,000 USD and Benny The Bull at $400,000 USD. The top performer recognized for the 2021-2022 season is Los Angeles Clippers’ Chuck the Condor who took home the mascot of the year award. For reference, the minimum salary for a player in the NBA is $1,017,781 USD and the average WNBA salary is $102,751 USD.

Take a look at Rocky in action below.

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K (!!!) annual salary ? Would you do this for $625K? ?pic.twitter.com/XpvvLV7aCM — The GIST Canada (@thegistca) October 2, 2022

Our guy.@HarryTheHawk makes BANK!!! He’s the second highest paid mascot in the NBA.#TrueToAtlanta

cc: @boardroom pic.twitter.com/LAAPgAdeDP — The Official Atlanta Hawks Sports Network (@AtlantaHawksSN) October 1, 2022

In other news, legendary Wrestler Antonio Inoki dies at age 79.