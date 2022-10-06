Denver Nuggets mascot wage is £350,000 more than WNBA’s highest earners

The topic of athletes’ wages is a hot talking point within sport, but it’s not very often people wonder what kind of salary a mascot earns.

A report over the weekend revealed the top five highest earning NBA mascots and it was certainly an eye opener for many.

At the top of the list is Denver Nuggets’ Rocky the Mountain Lion, who earns an eye-watering $625,000 (£552,000) per year. This is apparently in excess of ten times more than the average mascot wage, which is $60,000 (£53,000), according to Bleacher Report.

Behind Rocky is Harry the Hawk of Atlanta Hawks, who earns $600,000 (£529,000), while the Chicago Bulls’ mascot Benny takes home $400,000 (£353,000) each year.

An even bigger jaw-dropper was taking into consideration how much the people behind the costumes earn in comparison to elite level basketball players competing in the WNBA.

Rocky the Mountain Lion’s handsome sum is a staggering amount higher than even the best paid WNBA stars currently competing.

Who are the WNBA’s top earning players?

According to NBC Sports, the highest earning WNBA players are Seattle Storm duo Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, and Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi.

The three earn a reported $228,000 (£200,000) per year, which is almost £400,000 less than the Denver Nuggets mascot.

Loyd is a two-time WNBA Champion and earned the Rookie of the Year award during her maiden season with the Storm in 2015, when she was the first overall draft pick.

Representing Team USA, the 29-year-old won Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games and back-to-back World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 06: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Stewart is one of the WNBA’s most recognized players, having stormed her high school and collegiate career to become the first overall WNBA draft pick in 2016.

Like Loyd, she was named Rookie of the Year before going on to win two WNBA titles with the Storm, while picking up the MVP award in 2018. Stewart is the 2022 leading scorer and has two Olympic gold medals and three World Cups to her name .

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 03: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm reacts after her basket during the third quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena on August 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Taurasi boasts an historic five Olympic gold medals with Team USA, all back-to-back, spanning from 2004 to 2020. She was named WNBA MVP in 2009 and won three titles with Phoenix Mercury.

Last year, Taurasi was selected by fans as the WNBA’s Greatest player of all time, and in 2017, she became the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Between these three trailblazers, they have an Astonishing portfolio that speaks volumes for their glittering career and unwavering commitment to the sport.

And yet, their annual salary is a fraction of what the highest paid NBA mascot pockets per year.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 27: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball during the second half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Fever 83-71. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How does this compare to NBA salaries?

In comparison to their female counterparts, NBA players earn astronomical amounts each year.

According to Spotrac, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the highest paid player in the league, earning an annual salary of $48 million (£42.3m).

Nine more players earn more than $40m (£35m) per year, including Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers (£41.5m), Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal (£38m), and LA Clippers duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard (£37m each).

On the list of the highest paid Athletes in the world, LeBron James is second overall, behind only footballer Lionel Messi, with his total coming in at more than $121m (£106m) over his career.

His mega salary makes him the highest earning basketball player in the world, according to the annual Forbes list.

After footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, Stephen Curry comes in at fifth with an overall $92.8 million, followed by Kevin Durant (£81m) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (£71m) to complete the top 10.





