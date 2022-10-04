Denver Nuggets Mascot Rocky Revealed as highest-paid NBA mascot with $625,000 salary

The Denver Nuggets mascot has been revealed as the highest-paid mascot in the NBA.

That’s right, cult hero Rocky rakes in a reported $625,000 a year thanks to his extortionate salary.

But it seems news of his hefty earnings was praised by the wider NBA community with a large portion of fans clearly knowing just how good at his job he is.

According to Bleacher Report, other NBA mascots make around $60,000 per year on average.

Rocky makes over 10 times that amount.

But it’s not just his fellow mascots who he’s Balling out on, as it turns out his salary isn’t far off what the NBA players themselves make.

For the 2021-22 season, the minimum annual wage for players was $925,258, meaning Rocky made just $300,000 less than the lowest-paid NBA star.

And, if you’ve seen the big man in action, it’s easy to see why.

Not only is Rocky a master at keeping the crowds inside Denver’s Ball Arena hyped up, but his death-defying stunts are nothing short of insane.

From balancing on Ladders at break-neck heights to effortlessly Landing multiple backflips and sinking halfcourt shots, Rocky is at the center of the Nuggets’ entertainment and spectators absolutely love him.