The Denver Nuggets 22-23 City Edition uniform is inspired by our Hometown of Denver which continues to evolve and change: a city proud of its past but always driving forward. This uniform derives its design from the city’s iconic architecture including Union Station. The Nuggets will dedicate this season’s City Edition uniform to recognize Civic organizations that contribute to making our city an even better place to call home.

Elements of Union Station are embodied in this season’s City Edition uniform. “Denver” displayed on the chest, represents the iconic “Union Station” font and arc. The uniform color of pure Platinum and unique Burgundy side trim on the jersey and shorts is inspired by the color and design of Union Station’s stonework. Finally, the strings of lights that adorn many restaurants and streets in our fair city are reflected in the Burgundy trim that includes gold dots on the collar and arm trim of the jersey.

This season, every time the Nuggets wear their 2022-23 City Edition uniform, Kroenke Sports Charities Signature Community Partners will be honored. Each of these organizations works to provide Colorado citizens with opportunities to use sports as a platform to enhance education, recreation, inclusion, and fitness. Please see below the Nuggets 2022-23 City Edition schedule and community partners to whom we will pay tribute.

Denver Nuggets 2022-2023 City Edition Dates:

Date Opponent Civic Organization

Nov. 16 New York Knicks Rolling Nuggets – Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation

December 18 Charlotte Hornets Special Olympics Colorado

December 25 Phoenix Suns Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

Jan. 11 Phoenix Suns Denver Public Schools Prep League

February 15 Dallas Mavericks Gold Crown Foundation

Mar. 6 Toronto Raptors Young Americans Center for Financial Education