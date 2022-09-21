Denver Nuggets 2022-23 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

DENVER, September 21, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their roster and schedule for training camp for the 2020-21 season. Training camp will take place at the University of California San Diego in San Diego, CA from Tuesday, September 27th through Saturday, October 1st.

If you plan on attending any of the training camp, please contact Nuggets PR if you haven’t done so already for more information on coverage. Due to updated NBA rules for the 2022-23 season, media availability at training camp and throughout the rest of the season will be in-person only and not available via zoom.

Please see below for the Nuggets 2022-23 training camp roster as well as our tentative schedule for training camp:

Nuggets 2022-23 Training Camp Roster (subject to change)

Well. | Player | Pos. | Htt. | Wt. | Born | NBA Exp.

25 | Adonis Arms ^ | F | 6-5 | 200 | Texas Tech/USA | R

0 | Christian Braun | F | 6-6 | 210 | Kansas/USA | R

11 | Bruce Brown | G/F | 6-4 | 202 | Miami/USA | 4

5 | Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | G | 6-5 | 204 | Georgia/USA | 9

31 | Vlatko Čančar | F | 6-8 | 236 | KK Mega Bemax/Slovenia | 3

21 | Collin Gillespie* | G | 6-3 | 190 | Villanova/USA | R

50 | Aaron Gordon | F | 6-8 | 235 | Arizona/USA | 8

34 | Kellan Grady ^ | G | 6-5 | 205 | Kentucky/USA | R

32 | Jeff Green | F | 6-8 | 235 | Georgetown/USA | 14

3 | Bones Hyland | G | 6-3 | 173 | VCU/USA | 1

15 | Nikola Jokić | C| 7-0 | 284 | KK Mega Vizura/Serbia | 7

6 | DeAndre Jordan | C| 6-11 | 265 | Texas A&M/USA | 14

27 | Jamal Murray | G | 6-4 | 215 | Kentucky/Canada | 6

22 | Zeke Nnaji | F | 6-11 | 240 | Arizona/USA | 2

1 | Michael Porter Jr. | F | 6-10 | 218 | Missouri/USA | 3

9 | Davon Reed | G | 6-5 | 208 | Miami/USA | 3

14 | Ish Smith | G | 6-0 | 175 | Wake Forest/USA | 12

8 | Peyton Watson | F | 6-8 | 200 | UCLA/USA | R

10 | Jack White* | G | 6-7 | 222 | Australia | R

* Denotes 2-Way Player ^Denotes Camp Invite | |

Head Coach: Michael Malone

Nuggets Training Camp Schedule

Date | Event | Time (PDT) | Location

Tuesday, September 27 | Practice (Media Following) | 11:00 am – 12:30 pm | UCSD

Wednesday, September 28 | Practice (Media Following) | 11:00 am – 12:30 pm | UCSD

Thursday, September 29 | Practice (Media Following) | 11:00 am – 12:30 pm | UCSD

Friday, September 30 | Practice (Media Following) | 11:00 am – 1:00 pm | UCSD

Saturday, October 1 | Practice (Media Following) | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm | UCSD