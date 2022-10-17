Denver Nuggets 2022-23 Roster | NBA.com

DENVER, October 16, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their official roster for the 2022-23 season:

Well. Player Pos. Htt. Wt. Last Team/Born NBA Exp.
0 Christian Braun F 6-6 210 Kansas/USA R
11 Bruce Brown G/F 6 to 4 202 Miami/USA 4
5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope G 6 to 5 204 Georgia/USA 9
31 Vlatko Čančar F 6-8 236 KK Mega Bemax/Slovenia 3
21 Collin Gillespie* G 6-3 190 Villanova/USA R
50 Aaron Gordon F 6-8 235 Arizona/USA 8
32 Jeff Green F 6-8 235 Georgetown/USA 14
3 Bones Hyland G 6-3 173 VCU/USA 1
15 Nikola Jokic C 7-0 284 KK Mega Vizura/Serbia 7
6 DeAndre Jordan C 6-11 265 Texas A&M/USA 14
27 Jamal Murray G 6 to 4 215 Kentucky/Canada 6
22 Zeke Nnaji F 6-11 240 Arizona/USA 2
1 Michael Porter Jr. F 6-10 218 Missouri/USA 3
9 Davon Reed G 6 to 5 208 Miami/USA 3
14 Ish Smith G 6-0 175 Wake Forest/USA 12
8 Peyton Watson F 6-8 200 UCLA/USA R
10 Jack White* F 6-7 222 Melbourne United/Australia R
* Denotes 2-Way Player

Head Coach: Michael Malone

Assistant Coaches: David Adelman (Portland), Ryan Saunders (Minnesota), Popeye Jones (Murray State), Ryan Bowen (Iowa), Charles Klask (Michigan State), John Beckett (Eckerd College), Ognjen Stojakovic, Elvis Valcarcel (Rutgers) Player Development: Stephen Graham (Oklahoma State), Boniface N’Dong Special Assistant to the Head Coach: Andrew Munson (Iowa) Head Video Coordinator/Player Development: Connor Griffin (Washington) Assistant Video Coordinator: Cam Griffin (Denver) VP of Sports Medicine: Steve Short (Dayton) Head Athletic Trainer: Dan Shimensky (Utah) Associate Head Athletic Trainer: Jason Miller (Iowa) Director of Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach: Felipe Eichenberger (NW Oklahoma State University) Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Claus Antunes de Souza (Tulsa) Applied Sports Scientist/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Ernie Contreras (USF) Physical Therapist: Jack Friesen Performance Dietician: Abbey Lathrop (Penn State) Massage Therapist: Giselle Montoya

