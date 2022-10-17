Denver Nuggets 2022-23 Roster | NBA.com
DENVER, October 16, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their official roster for the 2022-23 season:
|Well.
|Player
|Pos.
|Htt.
|Wt.
|Last Team/Born
|NBA Exp.
|0
|Christian Braun
|F
|6-6
|210
|Kansas/USA
|R
|11
|Bruce Brown
|G/F
|6 to 4
|202
|Miami/USA
|4
|5
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|G
|6 to 5
|204
|Georgia/USA
|9
|31
|Vlatko Čančar
|F
|6-8
|236
|KK Mega Bemax/Slovenia
|3
|21
|Collin Gillespie*
|G
|6-3
|190
|Villanova/USA
|R
|50
|Aaron Gordon
|F
|6-8
|235
|Arizona/USA
|8
|32
|Jeff Green
|F
|6-8
|235
|Georgetown/USA
|14
|3
|Bones Hyland
|G
|6-3
|173
|VCU/USA
|1
|15
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|7-0
|284
|KK Mega Vizura/Serbia
|7
|6
|DeAndre Jordan
|C
|6-11
|265
|Texas A&M/USA
|14
|27
|Jamal Murray
|G
|6 to 4
|215
|Kentucky/Canada
|6
|22
|Zeke Nnaji
|F
|6-11
|240
|Arizona/USA
|2
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|F
|6-10
|218
|Missouri/USA
|3
|9
|Davon Reed
|G
|6 to 5
|208
|Miami/USA
|3
|14
|Ish Smith
|G
|6-0
|175
|Wake Forest/USA
|12
|8
|Peyton Watson
|F
|6-8
|200
|UCLA/USA
|R
|10
|Jack White*
|F
|6-7
|222
|Melbourne United/Australia
|R
Head Coach: Michael Malone
Assistant Coaches: David Adelman (Portland), Ryan Saunders (Minnesota), Popeye Jones (Murray State), Ryan Bowen (Iowa), Charles Klask (Michigan State), John Beckett (Eckerd College), Ognjen Stojakovic, Elvis Valcarcel (Rutgers) Player Development: Stephen Graham (Oklahoma State), Boniface N’Dong Special Assistant to the Head Coach: Andrew Munson (Iowa) Head Video Coordinator/Player Development: Connor Griffin (Washington) Assistant Video Coordinator: Cam Griffin (Denver) VP of Sports Medicine: Steve Short (Dayton) Head Athletic Trainer: Dan Shimensky (Utah) Associate Head Athletic Trainer: Jason Miller (Iowa) Director of Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach: Felipe Eichenberger (NW Oklahoma State University) Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Claus Antunes de Souza (Tulsa) Applied Sports Scientist/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Ernie Contreras (USF) Physical Therapist: Jack Friesen Performance Dietician: Abbey Lathrop (Penn State) Massage Therapist: Giselle Montoya