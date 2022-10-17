Denver Nuggets 2022-23 Roster | NBA.com

DENVER, October 16, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their official roster for the 2022-23 season:

Assistant Coaches: David Adelman (Portland), Ryan Saunders (Minnesota), Popeye Jones (Murray State), Ryan Bowen (Iowa), Charles Klask (Michigan State), John Beckett (Eckerd College), Ognjen Stojakovic, Elvis Valcarcel (Rutgers) Player Development: Stephen Graham (Oklahoma State), Boniface N’Dong Special Assistant to the Head Coach: Andrew Munson (Iowa) Head Video Coordinator/Player Development: Connor Griffin (Washington) Assistant Video Coordinator: Cam Griffin (Denver) VP of Sports Medicine: Steve Short (Dayton) Head Athletic Trainer: Dan Shimensky (Utah) Associate Head Athletic Trainer: Jason Miller (Iowa) Director of Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach: Felipe Eichenberger (NW Oklahoma State University) Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Claus Antunes de Souza (Tulsa) Applied Sports Scientist/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Ernie Contreras (USF) Physical Therapist: Jack Friesen Performance Dietician: Abbey Lathrop (Penn State) Massage Therapist: Giselle Montoya