Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Avoids NFL Suspension for Ref Bump

The Denver Broncos are licking their wounds after suffering their 10th loss of the season on Sunday. It also happened to be Denver’s 14th consecutive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although the Broncos turned in a valiant effort, totaling a season-high 28 points, it wasn’t enough to snap Kansas City’s ignominious streak. The tip of Denver’s spear on Sunday, and a big reason the offense managed to put up as many points as it did, was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button