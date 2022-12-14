Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Avoids NFL Suspension for Ref Bump

The Denver Broncos are licking their wounds after suffering their 10th loss of the season on Sunday. It also happened to be Denver’s 14th consecutive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although the Broncos turned in a valiant effort, totaling a season-high 28 points, it wasn’t enough to snap Kansas City’s ignominious streak. The tip of Denver’s spear on Sunday, and a big reason the offense managed to put up as many points as it did, was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy scored three touchdowns against the Chiefs. Instead of being celebrated for being the first Broncos wideout to catch three touchdowns in a game since the late Demaryius Thomas, Jeudy has been embroiled in the media spotlight for a lapse in discipline that led to him bumping into an official and raising his voice.

Jeudy is Lucky he wasn’t ejected from the game, and while it’s been a certainty that the NFL would Discipline him with a fine at the very least, some wondered whether he’d be suspended for this incident (see below). Fortunately, according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL won’t be suspending Jeudy, but he can expect fines for “multiple violations.”

“The NFL won’t suspend Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy for his outburst in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he’s facing fines for multiple violations, including removing his helmet on the field and making contact with an official, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a clip of the controversial Jeudy incident.

Here’s Jeudy’s version of events.

“I was just—on that certain play, I got held,” Jeudy said post-game. “I was just frustrated because we didn’t have things going, so I was out there playing with frustration wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like at that point, I was just held and that should’ve been called but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there.”

In his third NFL season, Jeudy has totaled 42 receptions on 68 targets for 587 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. The former No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft has been up and down this year, but with Courtland Sutton’s absence in Week 14, Jeudy stepped up to the plate for embattled quarterback Russell Wilson, providing his most impressive performance since arriving in Denver.

The Broncos sit at 3-10 and will host the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals next week. For now, Wilson is in concussion protocol (sustained vs. KC), and might miss Week 15’s tilt.

If that’s how it shakes out, Brett Rypien will get his second start of the 2022 season. We’ll see whether Jeudy can sustain the momentum he established last week, and we’ll pass on the news when the NFL levies its fine(s).

