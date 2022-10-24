Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting odds NFL Week 8 game

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule.

The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Jaguars are -200 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Broncos are +160.

The over/under for the game is set at 39.5 points.

The Broncos are coming off a 16-9 loss against the New York Jets.

The Jaguars lost to the New York Giants, 23-17.

The Broncos beat the Jaguars in Week 2 last season, 23-13.

The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 am MST Sunday and can be seen on ESPN+.

