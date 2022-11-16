Denver Broncos Slammed for ‘Ineptitude’ in New NFL Power Ranking

The Denver Broncos keep finding ways to lose football games. The climb up the mountain of relevance after winning in London was supposed to continue past the bye week.

However, the Broncos again lost their footing due to Offensive ineptitude, causing them to tumble down that mountain and back into the dark forest of obscurity to which they had become accustomed. Falling out of relevance goes hand in hand with dropping in the NFL power rankings.

NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus places Denver at its lowest point this season so far. Try not to grimace too much.

