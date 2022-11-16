Denver Broncos Slammed for ‘Ineptitude’ in New NFL Power Ranking

The Denver Broncos keep finding ways to lose football games. The climb up the mountain of relevance after winning in London was supposed to continue past the bye week.

However, the Broncos again lost their footing due to Offensive ineptitude, causing them to tumble down that mountain and back into the dark forest of obscurity to which they had become accustomed. Falling out of relevance goes hand in hand with dropping in the NFL power rankings.

NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus places Denver at its lowest point this season so far. Try not to grimace too much.

Broncos Rank: 30

“The worst thing you can say about the state of the Broncos is how doomed the operation felt even with Denver in the red zone in the final minute on Sunday with a chance to tie the game. We’ve simply seen too much evidence of ineptitude to be surprised when Russell Wilson’s final pass sailed over the middle and was tipped into the hands of Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to clinch a 17-10 defeat. Wilson again struggled to recognize pressure and get the ball out, but the embattled QB was in a nearly impossible situation with third-stringers playing at center and right tackle. Throw in a first-quarter ankle injury to Jerry Jeudy that knocked him out of the game, and the recipe for another frustrating Sunday was in place.”

Hanzus’ first line gives voice to Broncos Country’s feelings about this team over the past couple of weeks. The word ‘apathetic’ perfectly encapsulates how fans and analysts feel to this point.

It’s hard to convince even lifelong fans to devote their time and energy to the ‘product’ Denver puts on the field. With the game still in reach, there was little confidence in a game-tying touchdown even though the Broncos were moving the ball at will.

Wouldn’t you know it, a turnover ended the Mile High magic as if it were a Great Value version of a David Blaine act. Wilson still struggles to get the ball out quickly, although for it to happen in this game makes sense with the injuries to KJ Hamler and Jeudy and the practice squad-caliber Offensive line. I shudder to think what havoc Jeffery Simmons would have wreaked had he been healthy.

Offensive coaching continues to be an anomaly. Jalen Virgil was finally given a chance to show off his speed after being a healthy scratch week after week, capturing the Lone touchdown for the Orange and Blue in the second quarter.

That would be his only reception and his sole target as well. Nathaniel Hackett needs to scheme ways to get Virgil the ball because, outside of Greg Dulcich, he was the spark plug.

Going away from that is baffling. Luke Wattenberg had to step in for Graham Glasgow, who injured his right shoulder late into the game. While Wattenberg is a rookie, he wasn’t as prepared to step into the game as he should’ve been.

With Glasgow’s injury history, one would think Wattenberg would’ve been coached up more adequately, especially with Denver’s injury luck. Speaking of injuries, K’Waun Williams will miss four weeks with a knee injury.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero teaches a masterclass in game planning every week, even after trading Bradley Chubb, but the Justin Simmons and Williams injuries could prove too much.

Hackett gets what could be his last chance to prove he deserves to lead this team against a floundering Las Vegas Raiders. Hackett can’t afford to take another loss to such an inept team, especially since Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller will be absent.

If the Broncos can’t pull out a win against their division rival at home, expect significant changes to follow.

