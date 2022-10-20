Denver Broncos should move TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert Okwuegbunam was expected to replace Noah Fant as the Denver Broncos’ primary receiving tight end this season, but that’s looking less and less likely now.

Okwuegbunam drew six targets in the team’s season opener, which seemed like an early sign that he would be the TE1 this year, but his targets then dropped to 2, 2, 0 and 1 from Weeks 2-5. He was replaced in the lineup by blocking tight end Eric Saubert last week and was then inactive in Week 6.

Denver used a third-round pick to select UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in April’s draft and after missing the first five games with a hamstring injury, Dulcich made his NFL debut on Monday and looked sharp.

Dulcich seems likely to become the team’s new TE1, making “Albert O” expendable as a fifth-string tight end. In addition to Dulcich and Okwuegbunam, the Broncos also have Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck.

Instead of making Okwuegbunam inactive on game days, Denver should consider trading him before the NFL’s Nov. 1 deadline. Okwuegbunam is a former fourth-round pick and he has talent, he just hasn’t worked out with the Broncos.

Even a late-round draft pick would be a win for Denver — right now the team only has five picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft. Okwuegbunam will be a player to keep an eye on as the NFL’s trade deadline draws closer.