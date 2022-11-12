Denver Broncos select pass rusher Jared Verse

NFL mock draft season is upon us.

After trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos are now back in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, which also puts them back in the mock draft conversation.

In his mid-season mock, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Broncos selecting Florida State edge defender Jared Verse with the 20th overall pick in the first round (from the San Francisco 49ers via the Dolphins trade).

“The Broncos got this pick by trading away their best pass rusher in Bradley Chubb, so replacing him here would be a wise move,” Easterling wrote.

It’s true that Denver lost Chubb, but using a first-round pick on an outside linebacker would be an interesting decision. The Broncos already have Randy Gregory, and Baron Browning has emerged as a very promising starter this season. Denver also just used a second-round pick to select Nik Bonitto in April, and Jonathon Cooper is a solid fourth-string pass rusher.

The Broncos would probably be better served to use their first-round selection to shore up one of the holes on the Offensive line in 2023.

To view Easterling’s complete two-round mock draft, visit Draft Wire.

