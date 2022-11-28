Denver Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Russell Wilson Make NFL History

Brandon Johnson’s rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud.

The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the full opportunity to heal, and the Broncos re-signed him to the practice squad in October.

Johnson officially made his NFL debut in Week 11, catching one pass. But in Game 2 against the Carolina Panthers, he popped his NFL touchdown cherry, and it just so happened to be a historical score.

