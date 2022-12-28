Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s ‘Decline Cannot be Ignored’ per NFL.com

Santa saved his biggest lump of coal for the Denver Broncos this Christmas. A 51-14 loss to a Los Angeles Rams team that has been a major disappointment this year soured Broncos Country’s holiday cheer.

After what could be the most embarrassing loss the Broncos have suffered in their long history, head coach Nathaniel Hackett was sent packing the following day. The ‘product’ the Broncos put out on the field on Sunday finally dropped them to the lowest spot in NFL.com’s power rankings.

