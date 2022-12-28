Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s ‘Decline Cannot be Ignored’ per NFL.com

Santa saved his biggest lump of coal for the Denver Broncos this Christmas. A 51-14 loss to a Los Angeles Rams team that has been a major disappointment this year soured Broncos Country’s holiday cheer.

After what could be the most embarrassing loss the Broncos have suffered in their long history, head coach Nathaniel Hackett was sent packing the following day. The ‘product’ the Broncos put out on the field on Sunday finally dropped them to the lowest spot in NFL.com’s power rankings.

Dan Hanzus gave his two cents on how bad this team has been.

Broncos Rank: 32

“The wheels came all the way off for the Broncos on Christmas Day in an embarrassing 5-14 loss to the Rams that served as a final straw for new ownership. On Monday, Nathaniel Hackett was fired after less than a season on the job, a necessary move for a team that knows major changes are necessary to get the Broncos back on the right path. Monday’s decision means Russell Wilson will operate under a new Coach and offense in what could be a make-or-break Year 2 for the embattled QB. Wilson was a mess on Saturday, throwing three interceptions before a meaningless touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Broncos average 15.5 points per game, their lowest since 1971 (14.5 points per game). Hackett deserves blame for the intense struggles, but Wilson’s sudden decline cannot be ignored.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Indeed, Hackett’s ride on the pony wagon has finally ended. The Walton-Penner ownership group would have inevitably fired Hackett at the end of the season, but their hand was forced when the franchise they paid $4.65 billion to acquire was massacred on national television on the biggest holiday of the year.

Offensive line Coach Butch Barry and special teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes, who headed two of the Broncos’ worst units, were also fired in a very fitting late Christmas gift. Surprisingly, Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten is sticking around for now despite contributing seemingly nothing to this team, considering he wasn’t given play-calling duties even after Hackett relinquished those responsibilities.

Wilson played his worst game in the Orange and Blue in LA and instilled fear that he might be unfixable. His three-interception performance has sparked talk from fans and analysts alike about how the Broncos could him and swallow his huge cap hit.

That’s how terrible Wilson has been. It doesn’t matter if he has shown flashes of being that elite quarterback he once was. Instead of raising the Broncos’ floor, he grabbed a shovel and started digging his Hall-of-Fame career a grave.

While Hackett played a significant role in the demise of the 2022 Broncos, Wilson is just as, if not more, complicit. Wilson has struggled all season with taking sacks, holding the ball too long, and bailing out of the pocket too early (right into defenders).

Wilson was left unchecked by a pushover head Coach and given an office he didn’t earn in Dove Valley. The next head coach cannot allow him the privileges the previous regime afforded him.

Broncos interim head Coach Jerry Rosburg will lead this dilapidated Squad into Arrowhead Stadium like Lemmings off a cliff. While some players will be fighting for their jobs, expect some freelancing on Sunday.

Hackett is gone, and that brings relief to Broncos Country. We can only hope this team looks respectable these last few weeks.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle is YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!