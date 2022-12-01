Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson ‘the NFL’s Most Disappointing Quarterback’

The Denver Broncos failed miserably against the Carolina Panthers, once again proving that this season is beyond lost. Carolina interim head Coach Steve Wilks has as many wins as Nathaniel Hackett coaching five fewer games.

This Denver team is in disarray, and there are multiple culprits to this crime we call a football team. Sam Darnold literally rolled the Broncos.

The Broncos would be so much fun on a Caribbean cruise seeing as they like playing limbo. How low can they go? Apparently, second-worst in the league. NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus provides his analysis.

