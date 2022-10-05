Denver Broncos Plummet in NFL.com’s in Week 5 Power Rankings

After Week 3’s win against the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos fans felt they could breathe a little easier knowing their team had just defeated a playoff-caliber team. However, with Sunday’s loss to the previously 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders, the anger and anxiety for this team’s success going forward are at full throttle.

The Week 5 NFL power rankings reflect Denver’s loss, knocking them down two spots and returning to fourth in the division. Is it time to go into Panic mode? Let’s see what NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus thinks.

