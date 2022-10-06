Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II is NFL’s ‘Best Cornerback,’ per Football Outsiders

Patrick Surtain II has been one of the bright spots of the Denver Broncos’ 2022 season, and plenty are taking notice.

Football OutsidersDerrik Klassen, in fact, has pegged the 2021 first-round pick as the best cornerback in the NFL this season.

In his Film Room article, Klassen leads off with this:

“Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL right now. No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain.”

You can read more about what Klassen had to say about Surtain’s film. Surtain effectively contained Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, one of the best in the NFL.

Although Adams did have 100 yards receiving on the day, not all those yards came when Surtain covered him. In fact, Adams was held without a touchdown for the first time this season, and Surtain was responsible in at least one instance for preventing an Adams scoring reception.

Surtain will get plenty of opportunities to establish himself as one of the best NFL cornerbacks, if not the best cornerback overall this season.

Consider the receivers he will likely face on the Broncos’ schedule: Keenan Allen (twice), DJ Moore, Cooper Kupp, and a second outing against Adams. Also, DeAndre Hopkins should be back in Arizona’s lineup when the Broncos face them.

It remains to be seen how Surtain is utilized in the games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, both teams with tight ends who are the top receiving options. But if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero opts to put Surtain on Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, it would be interesting to see how Surtain would fare.

All eyes will be on Surtain when the Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night, in which the corner will face a quality receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. — and it could be another game in which Surtain builds a case for being the NFL’s best cornerback for the 2022 season.

