Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II is NFL’s ‘Best Cornerback,’ per Football Outsiders

Patrick Surtain II has been one of the bright spots of the Denver Broncos’ 2022 season, and plenty are taking notice.

Football OutsidersDerrik Klassen, in fact, has pegged the 2021 first-round pick as the best cornerback in the NFL this season.

In his Film Room article, Klassen leads off with this:

“Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL right now. No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain.”

