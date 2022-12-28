Denver Broncos OLB Randy Gregory’s Suspension Overturned Upon NFL Appeal

With so many dysfunctional elements colliding over a disastrous Denver Broncos season, the sight of Rush linebacker Randy Gregory throwing punches at Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi post-game on Sunday seemed par for the course.

In the wake of head coach Nathaniel Hackett getting fired on Monday, the NFL announced that Gregory and Aboushi had been suspended for their infractions. However, we learned on Tuesday that upon appeal, the NFL had overturned the suspensions, opting instead to fine Gregory $50,000 and Aboushi $12,000, per ESPN‘s Sarah Bishop.

