Denver Broncos’ HQ: ‘Changes Sure to Continue’ per NFL.com

Just when you thought the Denver Broncos couldn’t embarrass themselves any further, Nathaniel Hackett essentially said, “Hold my beer.”

Getting swept by a Las Vegas Raiders team, led by Josh McDaniels and without Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, while boasting one of the worst passing defenses in the league, is a fragile offense. Since Denver was already below Las Vegas in last week’s NFL power rankings, the Broncos remain Static in the rankings.

What sad truths does NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus have for Broncos Country this week?

Denver Broncos Rank: 30

“Week 11 brought more of the same for the lost Broncos offense, which flashed signs of life early before another deep Hibernation in a 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders. Russell Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass against one of the league’s worst passing defenses, while Melvin Gordon had yet another goal-line fumble to help doom a promising drive before halftime. On Monday, the Broncos cut ties with Gordon, who is the team’s leader in carries (90), yards (318) and — yes — fumbles (5) this season. The changes are sure to continue for the disappointing Broncos in the weeks and months to come.”

Once again, the Denver offense went off the rails when the scripted plays ended. Wilson had a steadier game but couldn’t manage to throw a single touchdown against one of the worst passing defenses.

Hopefully, another week with Klint Kubiak calling plays can make at least a marginal difference. Speaking of difference-making, Gordon did that Sunday but in the most Melvin way possible, coughing up the football.

I know it’s flu season, but come on, man. Gordon’s release should’ve happened a month ago to send a message to the locker room, but he’s gone now, so Broncos Country can have a sliver of its sanity back. I never thought Denver’s backfield would consist of Latavius ​​Murray and Marlon Mack, but here we are.

Hackett outed himself, saying, “It was nice being a part of all three phases.”

Denver fired Vic Fangio nearly a year ago, but he could’ve passed down some of his coaching ineptitude to Hackett. It seems like every week, Hackett manages to say too much in press conferences, almost going out of his way to look incompetent.

Hackett could get his walking papers if Denver slips up against the Carolina Panthers. At least Hackett was a solid cheerleader after relinquishing his play-calling duties, so there may be a future there.

