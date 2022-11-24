Denver Broncos’ HQ: ‘Changes Sure to Continue’ per NFL.com

Just when you thought the Denver Broncos couldn’t embarrass themselves any further, Nathaniel Hackett essentially said, “Hold my beer.”

Getting swept by a Las Vegas Raiders team, led by Josh McDaniels and without Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, while boasting one of the worst passing defenses in the league, is a fragile offense. Since Denver was already below Las Vegas in last week’s NFL power rankings, the Broncos remain Static in the rankings.

What sad truths does NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus have for Broncos Country this week?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button