Denver Broncos’ Head Coach Job Is Undesirable per Anonymous NFL Front-Office Source

The Denver Broncos have become Worse than a Laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL.

Heavy‘s Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos’ ugly situation with lame-duck head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple Anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver’s situation on these fronts.

With the expectation that Hackett will be fired at the conclusion of this season (at the latest), I’ve fretted over the possibility of him only further exacerbating Wilson’s regression to the point of no return. That’s a concern, which makes it hard for me to understand why the Broncos’ new ownership group would be willing to continue Rolling the dice on Hackett, but if Wilson can be salvaged, it’ll take the right head Coach hire to save the day .

