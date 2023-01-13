Denver Broncos’ HC Candidate Jim Harbaugh Could Stay at Michigan, per Report

For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos’ head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours.

Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos Interviewed former Stanford head Coach David Shaw. It was a palaver that many analysts and fans alike wondered was a look-see as a potential Offensive Coordinator hire under a Harbaugh regime in Denver.

