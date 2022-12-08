Denver Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter

The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new Lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.

Naturally, the questions of who should be held accountable for this disastrous outcome are at the forefront of discussions within Broncos Country with just five games remaining this season. Not to mention the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, who are on a 13-game winning streak over Denver.

