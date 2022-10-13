Denver Broncos Donate Tochito (flag football) kits to Mexico schools

The Denver Broncos, through the first five games of the NFL season, have been a Laughing stock throughout the league and on social media. However, an opportunity to give back can always turn the tide into a favorable position.

The Broncos have partnered with NFL Mexico to donate 100 Tochito kits to public and private schools in Mexico. Tochito kits translate to flag football, and the point of emphasis is to get Mexican youth to learn how to get active and work together as a team.

“NFL Mexico has and continues to do an Incredible job in promoting youth fitness, and we are very excited to partner and collaborate in the donation of the Tochito kits in Chihuahua and Coahuila,” Marisol Villagomez, Broncos Director of Multicultural Marketing said in a statement. “We hope that through the donation of these kits, the Broncos can assist in supporting local efforts to promote the game of football, and physical activity, through Tochito.”

Last year, Mexico was designated as the team’s International Home Market Area, and the Broncos hope to play a future game in Mexico.

Denver’s partnership with NFL Mexico will ship out kits that include belts, flag sets, footballs, and a ball bag. Kudos to the Broncos for partnering with NFL Mexico to provide Tochito kits to improve the Mexican youth experience.



