Denver Broncos Block Atlanta Falcons’ Request to Interview Ejiro Evero for Defensive Coordinator

The NFL is very curious about Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans completed interviews with Evero for their respective head-coaching vacancies.

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons requested an interview with Evero for their defensive coordinator job, which would be a lateral move. The Broncos wasted little time in deciding to block Atlanta’s request, per The Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel.

“Not a big surprise, but multiple sources say the Broncos aren’t going to let DC Ejiro Evero, who is under contract next year, interview for the Falcons DC job. They can block lateral moves and it’s still pretty early in their own HC search. Next weeks will be fascinating,” Gabriel tweeted.

This would perhaps be more earth-shattering news if the Broncos had blocked Evero from interviewing for a head-coaching job. It’s been quite the opposite, however. Denver allowed its defensive coordinator to interview with two AFC clubs.

It’s no secret that the Broncos hope to retain Evero. There’s even a chance he could be selected as the team’s next head coach, as he’s already completed an interview with the Walton/Penner group’s hiring committee.

In Year 1 as Denver’s DC, Evero’s unit started off hot, but fizzled down the stretch as injuries ultimately took their toll. The Broncos finished No. 7 in yards allowed but dropped to No. 13 in points. Relinquishing a 50-burger on Christmas Day was a big reason for Denver dropping out of the top-10 scoring defenses.

The 42-year-old Evero has the NFL’s attention, but likely needs one more year to prove that his production as a Coordinator wasn’t an outlier. Never say never, though. It wouldn’t be totally shocking to see an NFL team hire him as head coach.

The Broncos hope that doesn’t happen. Whether it’s a Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, or someone else who wins the head-coaching job, the Broncos hope to have Evero under contract to continue doing his thing as defensive coordinator.

For now, the Broncos retain Evero’s rights and, by NFL rule, could block him from leaving even for a head-coaching job. However, it would be a major faux pas that would risk ruining the team’s coaching reputation and make future assistants reluctant to take Coordinator jobs in Denver.

Evero will be coaching the Orange and Blue defense again in 2023, unless another team hires him as head coach.

