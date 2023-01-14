Denver Broncos Block Atlanta Falcons’ Request to Interview Ejiro Evero for Defensive Coordinator

The NFL is very curious about Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans completed interviews with Evero for their respective head-coaching vacancies.

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons requested an interview with Evero for their defensive coordinator job, which would be a lateral move. The Broncos wasted little time in deciding to block Atlanta’s request, per The Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel.

