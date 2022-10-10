Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico Donate Tochito kits to schools in Mexico

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico have donated 100 Tochito (flag football) kits to public and private elementary schools in Mexico, it was announced Monday.

In the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila, where the kits were distributed, children utilizing the kits are able to play together on a team, learn fair play and participate in a healthy lifestyle.

“NFL Mexico has and continues to do an incredible job in promoting youth fitness, and we are very excited to partner and collaborate in the donation of the Tochito kits in Chihuahua and Coahuila,” Marisol Villagomez, Broncos Director of Multicultural Marketing said. “We hope that through the donation of these kits, the Broncos can assist in supporting local efforts to promote the game of football, and physical activity, through Tochito.”

Each kit includes belts and flag sets, footballs and a ball bag. NFL Mexico will also provide training to schoolteachers on the basics of flag football, to encourage safe play.

“It is important to promote physical activity habits from an early age,” NFL Mexico Managing Director Arturo Olivé said. “This Tochito program, with which we have achieved very positive results for more than a decade now, has encouraged us to continue growing and getting to more children in the country so that they can play sports in a fun and team-based way, which also translates into family coexistence.”

The Broncos continue their commitment to Mexico and their Fanáticos as part of the IHMA (International Home Market Area) initiative that allows them, among many other things, to organize football activities for youth and children.