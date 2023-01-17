Denver Broncos’ 2023 NFL Draft: Seven First-Round Options

In an earlier article, I wrote about the pros and cons of drafting a quarterback in Round 1. That could be a hard pill to swallow for some fans, but the possibility is there.

The Broncos are in on Russell Wilson for the 2023 season, but beyond that, his status is unknown. However, Rumors and reports have already mentioned that a post-June-1 cut in 2024 is a high possibility.

While Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are mostly viewed as the top two quarterbacks, and Will Levis a close third, Richardson is the one that makes the most sense for the Broncos. But, of course, a lot would depend on who the Broncos hire to be the head coach.

Richardson had some fantastic highs, but there were also plenty of extreme lows to his game. He still needs time to grow and develop, which he could get sitting behind Wilson for the 2023 season.

If Denver is considering parting ways next year, the other route is to ride it out and aim for a 2024 quarterback, where the draft class looks outstanding. With options like Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix, and Shedeur Sanders, there is plenty of talent and flash in the class. But, as always, a lot will depend on their 2023 season.

Richardson would be an option to kick off the development now, but waiting a year is as likely.