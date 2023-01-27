Denton Names Meghan Gill as Associate Soccer Coach

RICHMOND, Va. –University of Richmond Soccer Head Coach Adam Denton announced the addition of Meghan Gill as Associate Head Coach to the Spider Soccer coaching staff on Friday.

“I am ecstatic that Meghan will be joining the Soccer staff as the Associate Head Coach at the University of Richmond,” Denton said. “Meghan has first-hand knowledge on the key factors of building a competitive program in the Atlantic 10 Conference at a highly respected academic institution. In addition to her experience in the A-10, Meghan separated herself from a strong applicant pool with her ability to build Meaningful relationships and help develop players. She has also proven to be a Tireless recruiter. Everyone associated with Richmond Soccer is excited to have Meghan join the program and we are excited to get going with the next chapter for Richmond Soccer.”

Gill, a Lock Haven, Pa. native, heads to UR after five seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Davidson College Women’s Soccer team. Prior to the 2021 season for the Wildcats, she added the role of recruiting coordinator to her title after helping the squad go 15-12-6 over a two-year span and reaching the Atlantic 10 Tournament final in the spring 2021 season.

Prior to Davidson, Gill had a two-year stint at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV, as the head coach of the Senator Women’s Soccer program. She led the Senators to their first-ever NCAA Tournament in 2016 after winning the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament title.

“I would like to thank Denton and the University of Richmond Athletic department for the opportunity to become a part of the Richmond Spider family,” Gill said. “I am elated to work alongside him to continue to build on the foundation of the program and continue to develop our student-athletes into passionate players, tremendous scholars, and successful individuals in life after Richmond.”

Prior to her tenure at D&E, Elkins served as the Assistant Coach for Columbia (Mo.) College’s Men’s and Women’s Soccer programs over four seasons, including a Graduate Assistant coaching stint with the Cougars.

She joined the Cougar Women’s Soccer program for its inaugural season in 2012. During that span, she helped guide Columbia to 55 wins, along with three American Midwest Regular Season championships, two AMC Tournament Championships and three NAIA National Tournament Appearances.

Gill was recognized prior to the 2015 season as one of 15 women by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America 30-under-30 program, designated for the top up-and-coming coaches in the game.

Prior to her time in Missouri, she spent five years in State College, Pa. as a midfielder and defender for the Nittany Lions under head Coach Erica Dambach. Gill, who was a part of five consecutive Big Ten regular season Championship teams, made 42 appearances in her career, scoring three goals and recording two assists. She was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient and took home second-team all-conference honors during her sophomore year in 2008.

Gill holds a United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Premier National Diploma license and a USSF ‘B’ license.

“I am grateful for all the experiences and lifelong relationships that I have built at Davidson over the past five years, and throughout my career, that have helped me grow both professionally and personally,” Gill continued. “I look forward to using those experiences to help guide me in the next chapter at Richmond and getting things going with the team this spring.”

A graduate of Penn State in 2012, Gill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting. She also obtained a Master of Business Administration from Columbia College in 2013.